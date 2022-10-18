Shield your pout from UV rays with these juicy SPF lip balms

We all know how important SPF is for keeping sun-related risks at bay but are your lips shielded? After all, your lips’ skin is as delicate as your face’s skin. And you probably use lip balms every day, so why not grab one with UV protection? Here are our top picks for the best SPF lip balms.
View this post on Instagram
Our lips get a lot of attention when it comes to colour, but not so much when it comes to proper lip care. The sensitive skin of our lips is one of the most vulnerable places to the environment. Fortunately, there are lip-protecting balms that incorporate SPF 30-plus sun protection into our favourite lip-conditioning balms.
These offer the basic balm a summer boost (and all year round). These balms make lip protection look and feel great, with varieties including accents of colour, glossy sheen, and matte finishes.
Best SPF lip balms to protect your pouts all day long
Jump To / Table of Contents
RM 108
A nourishing, soothing mint-flavoured lip balm with SPF 40 sunscreen to protect your sun-sensitive lips. This lip balm, made with moisturising shea butter, helps keep them safe from the sun while also locking in hydration.
RM 120
Elizabeth Arden’s iconic Eight Hour Nourishing Lip Balm protects the lips with SPF20 and nourishes your pout with shea and muru muru seed butter, as well as castor seed oil.
RM 25
The smoothing balm offers broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection while infusing the lips with long-lasting moisture. Aloe supercharges the formula, lending the pout a soothing effect, as Vitamin E provides defence against external aggressors. Available in four mouth-watering flavours, the balm is ideal for on-the-go use.
RM 80
This luxurious lip balm with SPF 50 glides on like a dream, leaving your lips all soft and smooth with just a smidge of shine. It’s packed with sustainable lanolin to deeply hydrate, shea butter to soothe and soften dry, chapped lips and sweet-smelling cacao seed butter to seal in all of the precious moisture.
RM 90
A tinted mineral lip balm that adds a hint of colour to your lips while protecting, nourishing and softening. Organic cupuaçu butter and mongongo oil deliver an ultra-cream texture that smoothes and nourishes lips while keeping them hydrated, so they look healthy, plump and youthful.
RM 30
Offering SPF50 broad-spectrum protection, this advanced formula safeguards the lips against the sun’s UV rays. Fuelled by a botanical blend, the balm cares for your lips as nature intended. Jojoba Oil feeds essential moisture deep into the dermis, softening the skin. Shea Butter draws and locks moisture into the lips, ensuring longer-lasting hydration. Finally, innovative Vitamin E provides antioxidant protection, safeguarding the skin against harmful environmental aggressors.
RM 270
Formulated to protect the delicate skin of your lips, the UV Protective Lip Treatment from Clé de Peau Beauté is a multi-benefit lip balm that enriches the skin with moisture, while defending against UVA/UVB rays. Designed to enhance your natural lip colour, the lip treatment is formulated with an ultra-soft, sheer tint that promotes a luminous effect, while a blend of Asian ginseng, wild thyme and ginkgo biloba leaf extracts leaves skin feeling replenished and hydrated.
RM 70
The lightweight formula enriched with SPF 50 absorbs fast, avoiding any sticky, greasy residue left behind. Highly versatile, the balm is ideal for dry, rough chapped patches of skin, reducing the appearance of dryness, irritation and coarseness. It provides optimum protection against UVA and UVB rays, allowing you to be safe in the knowledge that your skin is shielded from the harsh effects of the sun.
All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.