Shield your pout from UV rays with these juicy SPF lip balms

We all know how important SPF is for keeping sun-related risks at bay but are your lips shielded? After all, your lips’ skin is as delicate as your face’s skin. And you probably use lip balms every day, so why not grab one with UV protection? Here are our top picks for the best SPF lip balms.

Our lips get a lot of attention when it comes to colour, but not so much when it comes to proper lip care. The sensitive skin of our lips is one of the most vulnerable places to the environment. Fortunately, there are lip-protecting balms that incorporate SPF 30-plus sun protection into our favourite lip-conditioning balms.

These offer the basic balm a summer boost (and all year round). These balms make lip protection look and feel great, with varieties including accents of colour, glossy sheen, and matte finishes.

Best SPF lip balms to protect your pouts all day long