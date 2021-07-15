The heart wants it wants: Rare Beauty makeup.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez is now available in Malaysia, just a few months after the brand was officially launched in September 2020. The full line includes 133 products to cover 14 categories of makeup from concealers to lip creams.

Gomez has worked on her brand for three years after an idea of a beauty brand that wasn’t just about appearances, but could create products that would enable men and women to feel good about their unique, incomparable selves. In the media, the singer and actress is often honest about the unrealistic expectations learned from society, and so she challenges the ideas of perfection by presenting a range of beauty products designed to celebrate perfect imperfections. By using makeup as a tool, the brand wants its customers to own what make them rare.

“These products aren’t about being someone else, it’s about being who you are, whether that’s rocking a full face of bold makeup or barely any makeup at all. Makeup is something to enjoy, it’s not something you need. I want every person to feel beautiful exactly as they are,” explains Gomez herself, the founder and creator of Rare Beauty.

Using her brand to support a cause personal to her, Gomez’s company donates 1% of all sales to the self-launched Rare Impact Fund, a commitment to give people access to resources beneficial for their mental health.

Since its launch, a few products have already become highly-recommended favourites by many, such as the Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner and Optimist 4-in-1 Mist, a product Gomez has gushed about on Rare Beauty’s YouTube channel. If you’re looking for a handful of Rare Beauty products to try out, these are the most popular ones:

Stay Vulnerable Liquid Eyeshadow



For those who love just a pop of neutral colour on their eyelids, meet the eyeshadow that goes from liquid to powder. This means, that with its wand to dab product right onto your eyelids, you can use your fingertips to blend, blend, blend. Just like that you’ll have on velvety-smooth shadow created to stay on evenly without creasing or smudging.

Brow Harmony Pencil And Gel

As its name suggests, Rare Beauty’s brow product is a double-ended pencil and brow gel. Brow Harmony comes in five shades: Soft Blonde, Rich Taupe, Warm Brown, Cool Brown, and Deep Brown. Depending on how you like to do your eyebrows, the weightless gel is delivered via a small brush to feather out hairs and keep them groomed, while you can fill in any gaps or sparse areas with the angled brow pencil.

Blot & Glow Touch-Up Kit







If you like to touch-up your makeup or freshen up throughout the day, you’ll love having the refillable 2-in-1 Blot & Glow with you. The compact packs 100 blotting papers next to a powder-filled puff, so you never have to think about hiding excess oil under layers of powder again. A universal blend of radiant, talc-free powder is used to give a soft blurring effect — it looks more like taking make-up off than putting more on.

Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush



More finger-painting ahead with the liquid-like cream blush that melts and blends right into your skin. The finished look is a healthy-looking flush that can be as proud or as subtle as your please. It’s made from pigments, spherical powders, and a non-greasy mix of lightweight oils. There are some added skincare ingredients too like lotus, gardenia and white water lily that’ll soothe and nourish your cheeks. The water-resistant blush comes in five shades — swipe through the gallery to see them all.

Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner

It’s not often you find a liquid eyeliner with a matte finish, so when you do, you know it’s going to be a product you’ll be using for a long time. The flexible brush tip has over 1,000 soft vegan bristles and is designed to achieve thin lines with light pressure, or thicker, even stokes with more precision. Its waterproof, easy-glide formula goes on smoothly even over eyeshadow in a matte-black shade that looks so satisfyingly perfect.

Always An Optimist 4-In-1 Mist

And finally, the Always An Optimist face spray that smells like a dream and does it all: prime, set, and refresh. Therefore, you can use it before starting on makeup, to set finished makeup in place, or whenever you feel like freshening up throughout the day. The mist has a unique bi-phase formula, where one layer contains water-based actives, and a second layer has nourishing oils that stay separated. Give it a shake to mix all the skin-loving goodness together before spraying the mist onto your skin.

Rare Beauty is available on sephora.my, and in Sephora Malaysia shops.

(All images: Rare Beauty)