Recover younger-looking skin with Lancôme Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Concentrate Serum

The Lancôme Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Concentrate Serum is an anti-ageing serum that accelerates skin recovery for youthful-looking skin strengthened through microbiome science.

Your skin is your body’s largest organ, home to trillions of microorganisms that make up the skin microbiome. This living ecosystem plays an integral role in maintaining the skin’s overall health and appearance by protecting the body, regulating immune system responses, encouraging healing, and reducing inflammation.

How does Lancôme Advanced Génifique work?

The Lancôme Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Concentrate Serum taps into the power of probiotic Bifidus extract. These microbes help to soothe and repair skin while enhancing the moisture barrier alongside hyaluronic acid, which increases the skin’s water content as it binds to water molecules. Used morning and night, the Lancôme Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Concentrate Serum visibly hydrates, plumps, and evens skin tone for younger, healthier-looking skin in just seven days.

Clinically tested under dermatological control, this anti-ageing serum is ideal for all skin types, including those with sensitive skin. A solution made for all ages and ethnicities in every season, the Lancôme Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Concentrate Serum helps the skin lock in hydration to defend against external aggressors, including pollution, cold air, and dry weather.

The formulation also incorporates Vitamin C – a powerful antioxidant ingredient proven to slow early skin ageing as it stimulates collagen synthesis, improving skin elasticity. Vitamin C also reduces the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, and acne while giving skin a bright glow. This serum uses a stable water-soluble Vitamin Cg. The vitamin C derivative is known to be gentle on the skin and will not degrade when exposed to air, heat, or light.

Proven results

Lancôme Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Concentrate Serum represents over 15 years of research. The formula is a favourite among beauty editors globally, clinching over 170 beauty awards. These include Beauty Inc’s The Greatest Skin Care (2021), the Marie Claire Prix d’Excellence Global Beauty Award (2020), Glamour’s Reader’s Choice Beauty Awards (2020) and more.

In a self-reported consumer test on more than 1,000 women of various ages and ethnicities, 89% agreed skin looked more radiant with a smoother texture after just seven days. After four weeks, 90% of respondents observed a notable improvement in the skin’s overall appearance, with 85% of women agreeing fine lines showed a significant reduction.

Clinical testing of the product revealed that in 2 months, skin elasticity within a sample group of 34 women doubled, with positive results in skin’s radiance, tone, texture, and less visible fine lines.

Final thoughts

Skin ageing is strongly associated with the loss of skin moisture. The first signs of ageing may appear on the skin’s surface from a person’s mid-twenties. Fine lines can deepen into wrinkles as collagen production declines and skin loses elasticity. The most significant changes come when a person reaches their 40s and 50s. Smile lines become more apparent, and declining elasticity can result in sagging skin.

Due to its gentle yet effective formulation, the Lancôme Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Concentrate Serum is one of the best anti-ageing products available. A perfect addition to a daily routine to strengthen your skin moisture barrier while encouraging recovery and defence, the serum reminds your skin how to look its youthful best.

Visit lancome.com.my to discover more about the Lancôme Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Concentrate Serum.