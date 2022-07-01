Salons in KL that execute eyelash extensions immaculately

Getting eyelash extensions really helps you get out the door every morning faster. While you may have to put extra care into it, there’s no replacing the convenience of not having to worry about balancing your eyeliner angle or worse — mascara smudges on a perfectly-done face.

Convenience is not the only factor at play here. At the hands of the right lash technicians, these extensions can go as far as providing balance to the face while giving you that bright-eyed appearance. Plus, not everyone can have lush lashes with mere strokes of mascara, or have the patience to wait for growth serums to do their trick. In cases like these, it’s time to leave it to the professionals.

The procedure is relatively pain-free, but you should be prepared to spend a couple of hours at the salon to have them done. Your lash artist will take some time to evaluate the shape of your eyes and the current state of your natural lashes. After that, you and your lash artist will begin the process of curating your lash look. At this stage, it’s best to be clear with the look that you’re after, or better yet, show them some photo inspirations.

However, remember that this is a collaborative process, and your lash artist may advise you on the styles that work best with your eye shape. Once they start working their magic, all you have to do is lie down and relax. After that, you should end up with a fluttering set of semi-permanent lashes.

Before we get into some of the best salons in town, let’s talk about the different benefits and precautions you have to take when considering having this procedure done.

Benefits of lash extensions

It 100% works

Unlike lash lifts — which can have different results on everyone — lash extensions are definitely effective at enhancing your eyes.

They are practically waterproof

You can still swim, sweat, and shower with your extensions. Just remember that you have to keep the set dry for the first 48 hours of application.

Customisable to you

Whether you’re all for the natural appearance or going for a totally dramatic set, your lash artist can help you achieve the look.

Some precautions for eyelash extensions

Uneven fallout

Just like hair, lashes grow, which lead to shedding. After a few weeks, some extensions will fall out while others might remain intact. To avoid any unsightly effects, get them refilled every two to four weeks.

They are delicate

If you’re prone to rubbing your eyes, this procedure might not be for you. Even when washing the face, you’ll need to work around your eye area. Rubbing not only causes the extensions to shed, but it can also damage your natural lashes.

Hero and featured images credit: Unsplash