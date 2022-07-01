Salons in KL that execute eyelash extensions immaculately

By Najihah Rashid
01 Jul 2022

Getting eyelash extensions really helps you get out the door every morning faster. While you may have to put extra care into it, there’s no replacing the convenience of not having to worry about balancing your eyeliner angle or worse — mascara smudges on a perfectly-done face. 

Convenience is not the only factor at play here. At the hands of the right lash technicians, these extensions can go as far as providing balance to the face while giving you that bright-eyed appearance. Plus, not everyone can have lush lashes with mere strokes of mascara, or have the patience to wait for growth serums to do their trick. In cases like these, it’s time to leave it to the professionals. 

The procedure is relatively pain-free, but you should be prepared to spend a couple of hours at the salon to have them done. Your lash artist will take some time to evaluate the shape of your eyes and the current state of your natural lashes. After that, you and your lash artist will begin the process of curating your lash look. At this stage, it’s best to be clear with the look that you’re after, or better yet, show them some photo inspirations. 

However, remember that this is a collaborative process, and your lash artist may advise you on the styles that work best with your eye shape. Once they start working their magic, all you have to do is lie down and relax. After that, you should end up with a fluttering set of semi-permanent lashes. 

Before we get into some of the best salons in town, let’s talk about the different benefits and precautions you have to take when considering having this procedure done. 

Benefits of lash extensions

It 100% works

Unlike lash lifts — which can have different results on everyone — lash extensions are definitely effective at enhancing your eyes. 

They are practically waterproof

You can still swim, sweat, and shower with your extensions. Just remember that you have to keep the set dry for the first 48 hours of application. 

Customisable to you

Whether you’re all for the natural appearance or going for a totally dramatic set, your lash artist can help you achieve the look. 

Some precautions for eyelash extensions

Uneven fallout

Just like hair, lashes grow, which lead to shedding. After a few weeks, some extensions will fall out while others might remain intact. To avoid any unsightly effects, get them refilled every two to four weeks. 

They are delicate

If you’re prone to rubbing your eyes, this procedure might not be for you. Even when washing the face, you’ll need to work around your eye area. Rubbing not only causes the extensions to shed, but it can also damage your natural lashes. 

Hero and featured images credit: Unsplash

Beauty & Wellness
The Hair Tric and Lashility Bangsar
1
The Hair Tric and Lashility Bangsar

The team at Hair Tric and Lashility are professionally-trained from certified aesthetic academies in Taiwan and Malaysia. 

Prices start at RM168.

Address
Ground floor 16, Jalan Telawi 2, Bangsar, 59100 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur
Phone
03-2282 2800
Website
hairtricandlashility.com
Lash Lab KL
2
Lash Lab KL

This salon had its start in 2015. At Lash Lab KL, the technicians and artists are dedicated to providing the ultimate experience for its patrons. 

Prices start at RM178.

Address
No. 9, 2, Jalan Telawi 2, Bangsar, 59100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
Phone
03-2282 5275
Website
lashlabmy.com
Angel Lash Extension & Nail Lounge
3
Angel Lash Extension & Nail Lounge

If you’re looking to kill two birds with one stone, make your way here as you can have your gel nails and lash extensions at one go. Besides their amazing service, the welcoming ambience is also great, which is especially important when you have to stay there for a couple of hours.

Address
15-1, Jalan Solaris 3, Solaris Mont Kiara, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
Phone
03-6211 9688
Bubble Gum Lash Plaza Damas 3
4
Bubble Gum Lash Plaza Damas 3

With three other locations, Bubble Gum Lash professional lash therapists will boost your confidence with a stunning set of extensions. Here, they only use the highest quality faux lashes and they don’t believe in counting lashes — so they’ll use as much as needed to achieve the look you want. 

Prices start at RM179, with trial promotions available.

Address
Plaza Damas, B2-16, 3, Jalan Sri Hartamas 1, 50480 Kuala Lumpur
Phone
012-419 7796
Website
bubblegumx.com/bubble-gum-lash/
Lashing, The Lash Atelier
5
Lashing, The Lash Atelier

Not only can they give you the lash extensions of your dreams, they can also add colours into the mix — even purple. 

Prices start at RM458.

Address
2F-10, 2nd Floor, 163RetailPark 8, Jalan, Mont Kiara, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
Phone
012-603 6199
Lash Magic KL
6
Lash Magic KL

From lash extensions to keratin lash lifts, Lash Magic KL will treat your eyelashes right. The studio also creates its own award-winning lash protein serum to help you nourish your lashes in between sessions.

Address
17, Jalan SS 21/56b, Damansara Utama, 47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor
Phone
03-7725 2771
TOPLASH Mid Valley Megamall
7
TOPLASH Mid Valley Megamall

Founded in 2013, the studio offers a large variety of lash-related professional services — including colours, shimmer, and glitter lashes.

Address
North Court F-016, Mid Valley Megamall, Lingkaran Syed Putra, 59200 Kuala Lumpur
Phone
03-2201 7954
Website
toplash.com.my
Cut&Paste Nail Lash
8
Cut&Paste Nail Lash

Similar to Angel Lash Extension & Nail Lounge, you can also have your lashes and nails done at the same stop here. 

Address
58-1, Jalan Telawi, Bangsar, 59000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
Phone
016-520 8625
Ciate Eyelash Studio
9
Ciate Eyelash Studio

For a boutique experience, make your way to Rivercity KL and pay Ciate Eyelash Studio a visit. The artists here offer different techniques for you to choose from and provide free touch-ups of the full set within seven days. 

Prices start at RM168.

Address
No. 468-G-43a, Ground floor, Block G, Rivercity, Jln Sultan Azlan Shah, 51200 Kuala Lumpur
Phone
016-225 2258
Website
ciate.com.my
176 Avenue
10
176 Avenue

An atelier frequented by many local celebrities and A-listers, 176 Avenue is the place to go for top-tier service. The technicians here use top-grade quality products to create eyelash extension styles that last. 

Prices start at RM186.

Address
176, Jalan Maarof, Bangsar, 59100 Kuala Lumpur
Phone
03-22019906
Website
176avenue.com
Beauty Bar KL
11
Beauty Bar KL

While you may know this salon best for its gorgeous nail work, the technicians here are also equipped to give you the best lash extensions in town, from delicate cat eyes to voluminous doll looks. 

Prices start at RM188.

Address
Plaza Damas, E-0-3, Jalan Sri Hartamas 1, Taman Sri Hartamas, 50480 Kuala Lumpur
Phone
03-6206 4477
Fabulash
12
Fabulash

Make your visit to Fabulash a self-care day — the salon has you covered from eyelash extensions to nails and waxing.

Address
G-1-5, Plaza Arkadia, 3, Jalan Intisari Desa Park City, 52200 Kuala Lumpur
Phone
0189669612

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: What are lash extensions?

Answer: Eyelash extensions are semi-permanent fibres attached to your natural lashes. Using semi-permanent glue, each lash extension is applied to your individual natural eyelashes.

Question: What are lash extensions made of?

Answer: This can vary from salon to salon, but lash extensions can be made of synthetic, mink, faux mink, or silk fibres. For the best customisations, most studios offer eyelash extensions of various lengths, curls, and tints.

Question: Will my natural eyelashes grow back after eyelash extensions?

Answer: Unless you have a pre-existing condition, your natural eyelashes should grow back. For the best care, visit a licensed esthetician.

Question: How long will lash extensions last?

Answer: When taken care of, lash extensions should last you up to a month before you need to see your lash technician for a “refill” session.

Najihah Rashid

