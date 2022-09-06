The sleek bun in this season’s latest style, and here’s how to ace it

If it’s been a while since your last haircut, don’t fret; sleek buns are in, and this season’s hottest trend is perfect for every occasion.

While we all love fluffy 90’s blowouts, zigzag partings, sleek ponytails, and short bobs, there’s something about neat, sleek, pulled-together strands that simply gets us. And just because it’s a sleek bun doesn’t mean you can’t glam it up in a trendy way. Read on for all the celeb-inspo you’ll need to get in on the trend.

While fits and accessories go hand in hand, hair is something you can plan ahead of time and experiment with. And, if a sleek bun is one of your lazy girl hairstyles for the week, you’re in luck because we’ve discovered the trendiest celeb-inspo for sleek buns for you to try.

Scroll through to find your aesthetic, from classic ballerina bun style to glam knotted ballerina buns.

How to achieve the perfect sleek bun style?

Step 1: Prep your hair

This hairstyle works best with a smooth base, so after washing and conditioning your hair, comb it out and dry it. You may keep your hair natural if you want, but if you want a sleeker look, blow dry your hair straight. If you have curly hair, remember to use a heat protectant and anti-frizz serum. This will help to tame them and make them more manageable.

Step 2: Choose your bun style

Determine your preferred style. Is it a high or low bun, and how do you want your hair parted? Simply comb your hair back without a part for a look that works for any occasion. Comb a side or middle part and flatten your hair on either side for a more sculpted style. Once your hair is totally dry, proceed with the next step.

Step 3: Apply gel or pomade

The most common method is to use a hair gel, however standard men’s hair pomade can also be used. According to hairstylists, some people prefer hair gel while others prefer pomade. So everything comes down to personal choice. If you’re having trouble brushing your hair back, try a backcombing brush to get a sleek finish. The gentle bristles may smooth back your hair and effectively distribute product without causing bumps.

If you’re going to use gel, be sure it has a solid hold. Warm a dab of gel in your palms before applying it to the sides of your hair to hold the part in place. Make sure you don’t use too much at first; you can always add more later if necessary.

If you prefer pomade, take some product and spread it over your hair section by section to saturate every strand so it lays flat. You may even comb the hair to evenly spread the pomade. The pomade will smooth the hair down without any crunch or flakes, keeping everything in place until you wash it away.

Step 4: Pull it back

Pull all of your hair securely back where you want it to sit after your part is in place. Brush your hair through from front to back to smooth out any gaps or bumps. Once you’re satisfied with the look, secure it in the back with a hair tie. The ponytail should then be carefully twisted and wrapped into a bun. Use a rubber band and bobby pins to secure it in place.

Step 5: Final touches

Take a step back and add any final touches as needed. To keep the shine going all day, use a dry oil or finishing spray. Apply the gel/pomade to any flyaways and you’re good to go! If you’re going to a special occasion, a little hairspray won’t hurt to keep it extra secure and in place all night.

All the celeb-inspo you’ll need to get in on the sleek bun trend

Hero Image: Courtesy GettyImages; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/haileybieber

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.