How to achieve the perfect contour, plus best buys

While the full-on contoured look may not be the hottest trend of late, we’re still intrigued by the idea of a sculpted look — albeit one that’s more natural than in years past.

The intensely shaded, highlighted aesthetic may not be for everyone, but it has taught some of us how to carve cheekbones and enhance our jawlines. It’s not always apparent which products to use and where on your face to sweep them, which is why we’ve put together a step-by-step guide on how to contour your face.

Everything to know about contouring

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TehraniTo (@tehranito.style)

What is contouring?

Contouring is the process of shaping a part of the face and enhancing the facial structure with makeup. It is a technique formerly reserved for runway models and high-end photo shoots, which is now part of many people’s everyday routines, owing in part to celeb and Instagram makeup artists who share the same passion for the chiselled look.

The old contouring and highlighting trends were about transforming your entire face to look a certain way, but today it’s about embracing your natural shape and adding realistic-looking depth and dimension to your face. So, how exactly do you achieve the subtle illusion rather than a full-on Instagram-filtered face? Continue reading to learn how to contour your face for a natural, pretty-looking result.

What is the difference between contour and bronzer?

We know that you have two products that appear to be almost identical, but they are not, and they each serve a different role. To begin with, a contour product is always matte. You need a product that can provide the illusion of a shadow (and shadows aren’t shimmer) while contouring to make the angles of your face pop more. When applying bronzer, envision sunlight rather than shadows. The purpose of bronzing is to give the appearance of a warmer complexion by blending the product (which typically has a sheen or shimmer to it) where the sun would naturally hit your face: temples, nose, around the sides of your face, and so on.

What all do you need for contouring?

Experts advise picking a product three shades darker than your skin tone that stays within the same undertone family for the perfect contour. When it comes to undertones, go with a cooler, greyish-brown shade if your complexion is cool-toned, and a warmer, red-brown shade if your skin is warm-toned.

The next step is to determine whether to use a cream or a powder. This is primarily based on personal choice, however, makeup professionals recommend taking your skin type and texture into account while selecting the right formula. If your makeup settles into fine lines or you have really dry skin, use a cream contour. When applying and blending liquid or creamy products, use the warmth of your clean hands or a damp makeup sponge to help the product melt into the skin.

Use a powder if you have oily skin or just want a matte finish. Powder formulas, unlike creams, do not blend well with your fingertips, and great blending is essential when creating a natural-looking contour. Instead, select a makeup brush based on the look you want to achieve. Use a brush with blunt bristles to get a razor-sharp chiselled effect. A fluffy angled brush will help you distribute the product while you sculpt for a softer finish. A smaller shading brush is recommended for contouring tiny regions, such as the sides of your nose.

A step-by-step guide on how to contour your face

You don’t have to be a pro to accomplish this step in your makeup regimen because contouring is no longer about changing your face shape. Here’s a simple step-by-step procedure that you may follow loosely and customise to your own face shape.

Step 1: Apply a moisturiser and primer to your face.

Step 2: Highlight your cheekbones, down your nose, brow bones, and inner corners of your eyes using a cream highlighter.

Step 3: Blend your foundation over your face with a damp beauty blender after mixing it with a beauty oil to give it a flawless look.

Step 4: Follow the shadows of your own face shape to contour. If you don’t think your jaw is as defined as it may be, apply some powder or cream along the edges of your jawbone. Blend a contour line beneath your cheekbones if you want to chisel your cheeks. Leave your nose alone if you like it!

Step 5: Use setting powder to set your T-zone, then spritz your face with setting spray to blend it all together.

Featured and hero images: Charlotte Tilbury/Instagram