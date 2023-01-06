Keep your digits supple with these ultra rich hand creams

Now that winter has arrived, along with its bone-dry air, our hands are probably suffering. So, are you determined to find your best bets—and put an end to dry cuticles and scratchy skin? Continue reading for a list of our top hand creams, lotions, butters, and balms.
View this post on Instagram
Face it, our hands are on the front line of life. We spend all day exposing them to hot and cold water, soap, sanitizer (the list goes on), and then our faces gets all the skincare glory. But we rarely give them the attention they require. With all that exposure to the elements, it’s no surprise that they’re the first to exhibit symptoms of weathering.
Loading up your hands with hydration is a habit you won’t regret in years to come. The skin on our hands, like our faces, has a natural barrier that requires nurturing and nourishing, and if it isn’t given the TLC it need, it can grow more susceptible to sensitivities like eczema. When used with a regular use of antibacterial hand sanitizer, the high concentration of alcohol can cause skin to become red, itchy, and flaky. So, how can we prevent dryness while maintaining our hygiene? Always keep a good hand cream on hand! Check out our edit of the best hand creams.
These hand cream formulas will rejuvenate your dry, cracked hands
Jump To / Table of Contents
RM 135
L’Occitane’s best-selling hand creams are sold every two seconds around the world! The Shea Butter Hand Cream is enriched with 20% organic shea butter, this super-creamy balm penetrates quickly to protect, nourish and moisturize hands. Honey, almond extracts and coconut oil are blended with shea butter to create this extremely effective formula.
Hands get exposed to cold weather, water, soaps and other chemicals much more frequently than the rest of the body. This makes them more vulnerable to damage to the skin’s barrier, resulting in moisture loss and the penetration of irritants, which can cause dryness, redness, scaling and irritation. Eucerin Dry Skin Intensive Hand Cream is enriched with Urea and Lactate to quickly soothe even severely dry hands, by providing intense and long-lasting moisture.
A hand moisturizer that has rich scents lyrically expressing scenery that would surely captivate your mind during a stay on Jeju Island every month. This hand cream has a moist formula that covers the entire hands, moisturizing them and quickly absorbed without leaving any stickiness or residue. Its semi-wax technology, used in candles and solid perfumes, helps retain the fragrance of Jeju for a long time as if you’re always wearing perfume. Semi wax is a technology used in making candles, that traps fragrance inside the wax and gives off a fragrance as it is melted at a certain temperature. The intensity and staying power of the fragrance is improved, conveying a rich scent for a long time.
RM 123
Made with such ingredients that soothe, moisturise, and condition skin, the Kiehl’s Ultimate Strength Hand Salve is a dream for rough, working hands. A heavy-duty hydrating hand salve cares for dry hands. This thick, rich formula provides all-day care for active and dry hands. Formulated with shea butter, avocado oil and sesame seed oil, this hand salve for dry skin leaves hands feeling soft, conditioned and cared for.
RM 350
A restoring hand cream that nourishes skin and helps you maintain beautiful hands, which are often the place to show the first signs of ageing. Featuring a comforting, quick-absorbing texture, this crème leaves hands feeling smooth, soft and replenished. Its formula combines botanical alfalfa concentrate, a gentle ingredient that is as efficient as retinol, with natural licorice extract to help visibly smooth the appearance of wrinkles and even skin tone.
RM 70
Characterised by its high level of unsaturated fatty acids and vitamin E, sea buckthorn oil has regenerating, antioxidant and conditioning properties that make it an intensely nourishing ingredient – perfect for caring for your hands! It’s formulated with light organic sesame oil – a naturally derived emollient – that works to soothe and hydrate skin as it forms a protective barrier that locks in moisture for a smooth, soft finish. Plus, it’s infused with a fresh, zesty fragrance – thanks to grapefruit, mandarin and sandalwood essential oils – that lingers lightly after you massage it over your skin. This way to smooth and supple hands!
RM 24
This caring Shea daily hand cream helps soften and protect hands with light, nutty moisture. The instantly absorbing, lightweight and non-greasy formula is ideal for on-the-go hydration.
All Images: Courtesy Pexels
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.