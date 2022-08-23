StrongerInsideOut with Lancôme Advanced Génifique

The Lancôme Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Concentrate Serum is an anti-ageing serum that accelerates skin recovery for youthful-looking skin strengthened through microbiome science.

Layer by layer, this revolutionary serum builds strong and healthier skin, enhancing the confidence of strong, ambitious women in their day-to-day life. The ladies of Lancôme’s #StrongerInsideOut campaign define what it means to them:

Ung Yiu Lin, Entrepreneur

“Being #StrongerInsideOut means that you are a very confident woman. It is being able to stand on your own, presenting to a boardroom full of men or even walking out of the room without makeup, having invested in great skincare.”

Dato’ Dr. Hartini Zainudin, Co-founder of Yayasan Chow Kit

“To me, being #StrongerInsideOut means having resilience. It’s about getting up in the morning every day – getting the kids off to school, looking at your phone and emails, doing what you need to do. It is putting a big smile on your face and coming home. What is on the inside radiates outward, and sincerity shines through.”

Raudhah Nazran, CEO and Founder of Accelerate Global

“#StrongerInsideOut means to me that you’re capable of accepting who you are as a person. It is taking life on and being authentic and not shy to say to the world that this is who I am and embrace it.”

Low Ngai Yuen, Founder-President of WOMENgirls & President of Kakiseni

“#StrongerInsideOut means if you take care of yourself, everything else will take care of itself.”

Izrin Ismail, Founder of Innai & Co

“#StrongerInsideOut means being able to protect your loved ones and making sure they thrive and survive.”

Puan Sri Tiara Jacquelina, Chief Dream-Maker of Enfiniti Creative Universe

“#StrongerInsideOut to me makes me think of endurance. How far would you go to make the impossible come true? It also makes me think of resilience. How would you bounce back after a fall, and how quickly can you get up and win again?”

Amani Azlin, Visual Artist

“#StrongerInsideOut to me means to be able to feel 100% me – to feel true to myself and to lead by the power of the heart.”

Daiyan Trisha, Singer-songwriter, Actor & Model

“#StrongerInsideOut to me means the confidence you show outside equals the sense of confidence on the inside. When you take care of your skin and what you eat and look after your mental and physical state, the confidence you show will authentically reflect who you are.”

Dr. Jezamine Lim Iskander, CEO & Co-founder of Cell Biopeutics Resources

“If women feel confident about what we have, we are automatically #StrongerInsideOut!”

Ili Sulaiman, Chef & Asian Food Network Ambassador

“#StrongerInsideOut is truly loving every piece of your being – the good, the bad, the ugly, the flawless, the imperfections, the glamorous, the clothes – everything that you exude. That is what being confident is all about.”

No matter your age or skin type, the Lancôme Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Concentrate Serum will help rejuvenate your skin’s moisture barrier to ensure that you can put your best foot forward in discovering what it means to be #StrongerInsideOut.

Visit lancome.com.my to learn more about this revolutionary formula today.