Hair trend for spring/summer 2022: Romantic ruffle waves

06 Apr 2022
Short hairstyles may have dominated in recent months — bobs, lobs, crops, and pixie cuts — but longer lengths are coming back to the limelight, and ruffle waves are a major hairstyle that we’d want to see more of. Here’s all you need to know about the new summer hairstyle.

Ruffle waves are the natural locks trend that adds a pretty texture

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Tom Smith (@tomsmithhd)

With hair lengths falling below the hemline, there’s more freedom to play with texture, whether it’s appreciating your natural waves, curls, and kinks or getting back into the swing of things with styling tools. Mermaid waves, crimping, and blow-dries have recently exploded on TikTok and Instagram, but ruffle waves offer something a bit less stylised and prescriptive, and they showcase all-natural hair in all its glory.

Here are our picks for the prettiest ruffle waves that you can recreate this summer:

Waist-Length Ruffles

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Fluff It Up

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Dina Denoire🦋 (@dinadenoire)

 Half-Up, Half-Down

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Skinomatics (@skinomatics)

Long Layers

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Jenny Cho / 조 제니 (@jennychohair)

Ruffle with a Touch of Bangs

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Lucie Rose Donlan (@lucierosedonlan)

Braids Accents

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Kathleen Sales✨ (@cachoskat)

Air-Dried Look

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Mandy Madden Kelley (@mandymadd)

Hero Image: Courtesy Instagram/@simoneasshley; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/@zendaya

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India

 
