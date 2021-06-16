Sustaining a business during the pandemic has been proven challenging. There are so many aspects of a company to look into carefully, from adapting to change in an unpredictable climate to increasing digital presence.

In these times of uncertainty, some businesses have thrived like the delivery services and home-based F&B businesses. For 22-year-old entrepreneurs Kon Fa Rong and Yap Yuen Yi, they spotted a market gap during the first Movement Control Order last year and set out to achieve their entrepreneurial dream.

Deemed non-essential and falling under close-contact services, beauty salons all over the country were often closed during each lockdown and beauty maintenance amongst women took a hit. The two friends started SweetPeachier to ease home grooming routine with the introduction of SweetPeachier, a portable long-term hair removal device.

Fa Rong had always wanted to patronise laser hair removal parlours but they tend to charge a hefty price and it was also hard for her to fit in the appointments into her schedule. “I was also apprehensive and insecure about showing a stranger certain body part. I have tried finding different semi-permanent hair removal solutions to no avail. Through SweetPeachier, we ultimately aim to provide convenience and help women solve the same problems I face,” she says.

Due to financial constraints, their journey in the beginning was tough. “We don’t come from well-to-do families, we had insufficient capital and even that was borrowed. When our company made profit, we chose not to withdraw any money for the first three months as we were afraid there would be insufficient liquidity to cover the expenses,” says Yuen Yi, a Bachelor of Science (Hons) Accounting and Finance student in Sunway University.

Both friends also had zero e-commerce experience and winged it through online research and watching countless videos on how to build a website, set up a store, how to run ads and more. “When we have a lot of orders to fulfil, we ask family members to assist with parcel-wrapping. Fa Rong also was still working as a customer service representative and couldn’t give her 100 percent to the business,” he remembers.

They’ve sold over 3000 devices since the brand’s inception and 80% of its customers are Malaysians while the rest are from Singapore, Brunei and Indonesia. Their best-selling products are both the Sweet Peachier™ Premium IPL Laser Hair Removal Handset and Sweet Peachier™ Plus IPL Laser Hair Removal Handset which retails at an affordable rate of RM430 and RM530 respectively, and the devices are also easy on the wallet and can be paid through three monthly instalments with hoolah.

The two-person team is planning to launch another beauty brand in July, and they hope SweetPeachier will continue to help women achieve their hair-free dreams at an affordable price. Other products you can find in their kitty is the Sweet Peachier™ Hair Straightener Comb which helps users save time when straightening hair through the Anti-Scald technology that allows easy reach to the roots of hair, straightening it from top to bottom. The brand also carries a Sweet Peachier™ Petal Facial Cleansing Brush that functions to remove dead skin cells and reduce pore size.

Here, they tell us more about their first baby – the SweetPeachier IPL Laser Hair Removal Handsets.

Why should women invest in this product?

Our handset can save you thousands of dollars in salon visits and provides long-lasting hair removal from the convenience and privacy of your home. No prior training or experience needed. Our handsets are operated with a single button, making it quick and easy to use. Nonetheless, we do understand that it is hard to trust a product which sounds too good to be true. That is why we proudly offer a 100-day money-back guarantee. In the case where customers are unsatisfied or do not see results after trying the device for at least 80 days, we are more than happy to get them a full refund!

How safe is this device?

It is safe! There have been a number of studies around the world which has proven the safety and effectiveness of IPL as a hair removal method. Due to this, it has become an extremely popular safe and effective method of hair removal. Our products are also FCC, RoHS & CE certified.

What about hard to reach areas?

No prior training or experience is needed. Our handset operates with just a single button. It is designed to be use by oneself from the comforts of home. As the handsets are rather portable and handy, navigating hard to reach places should be a smooth process.

Is this suitable for everyone?

Yes, except for darker tones. Refer to the chart here for more details. It is not recommended for those who have eczema or who are taking medication that makes them sensitive to light, such as Accutane. The best way to find out if IPL is right for you is to book a consultation with a doctor for professional advice.

Can share some dos and don’ts when using this device?

Before laser hair removal: Do not use your IPL device every day! It will not be efficient in removing hair at a faster rate as some might think, but instead will only irritate your skin. No plucking or waxing is recommended before the IPL treatment. We only recommend to shave so that the pulsed light can concentrate on targeting the hair roots. Do stay away from the sun at least 24 hours before the treatment so your skin will not be tanned. The darker the skin, the less efficient the treatment would be as the light might target the melanin contained in darker skin instead of the hair follicles. Clean the area that you want to treat and ensure that there is no lotion or cosmetic residue.

After laser hair removal: You can apply lotion or aloe vera gel on your skin as it can reduce the heat applied onto the skin from the IPL session while simultaneously moisturising the skin. Avoid hot baths, showers, or saunas and do not swim in strong chlorinated water for two or three days. Do not use perfume or deodorant for the first 24 hours. Also, avoid skin care products that contain benzoyl peroxide, Retin-A, Retinol, or glycolic acids.

