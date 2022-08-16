Get the hair of your dreams with these top hair oils

The benefits of oiling hair have been recommended as a universal remedy for anything from lifeless tresses to damaged ends to stress relief, whether you’ve read it on the internet or heard it from your elders. This hair advice has most likely come from a variety of sources, including moms, grandmothers, relatives, friends, specialists, and perhaps even a stranger or two.
Continue reading to find out if hair oiling still has all of the incredible benefits that grandmothers promised, or if it does more harm than good. We’ve also put together a list of the best hair oils for deep hydration and shine.
Benefits of oiling hair
Improves hair growth
One of the primary advantages is that it promotes hair growth. Massage it into your scalp to increase blood circulation and make your strands thicker and stronger. Traditionally, hair oiling with a proper massage technique promotes hair growth while also ensuring an optimal supply of supplements to the scalp. These advantages of using hair oil eventually promote hair growth.
Best hair oils to improve hair growth
Prevents dandruff
Dandruff is arguably the most well-known concern related to hair care. In reality, this issue affects more than half of the population. Hair oiling, on the other hand, is one of the simplest ways to treat dandruff. Dandruff and hair breakage are frequently caused by a dry scalp. This can surely be avoided by oiling, making it the most convenient approach for naturally getting rid of dandruff at home.
Best hair oils to prevent dandruff
Hydrates the hair and prevents frizz
Oils high in vitamin E and fatty acids, such as castor oil and olive oil, can form a physical barrier around hair cells, preventing moisture loss and leaving strands looking dull and dry.
Best hair oils for hydration and frizz-prevention
Strengthen roots
Applying this product to your scalp on a regular basis removes dead skin and toxic elements from your scalp. As a result, your hair follicles are cleaned of harmful bacteria, and your hair roots are greatly strengthened. Furthermore, the benefits of oiling hair overnight can replenish lost minerals and nutrients in your tresses and scalp, strengthening roots.
Best hair oils to strengthen roots
Prevents hair fall
A hair massage once every seven days is essential for the health of your hair. This is due to the fact that hair oil massage provides the benefits of exfoliation, cleaning off dead skin, and strengthening and revitalising fine tresses, hence preventing hair fall. If hair loss is your main concern, you may pick an Ayurvedic product with organic natural components that perform far better than other products on the market, such as products with onion, which will prevent hair fall.
Best hair oils to prevent hair fall
How to oil your hair?
Step 1: Apply oil to your scalp and massage in a circular motion with your fingertips.
Step 2: Apply the remaining oil on your palms to your hair.
Step 3: Cover with a towel or shower cap and leave on overnight.
Step 4: Wash hair the next day or after 1-2 hours. Thoroughly rinse.
Step 5: Condition as normal.
Moroccanoil works perfectly alongside coloured or over-styled hair, as well as extensions, to inject vibrancy and vitality to your look. The unique absorption properties mean Moroccanoil is non-oily. It blends with other styling products and speeds up drying time. Argan oil, a signature ingredient of Moroccanoil, acts as a powerful antioxidant and an efficient UV protector. It’s the perfect solution for dry, brittle, over-exposed hair, or as a preventative measure when venturing out into the sun. The vitamins work into the hair follicles to strengthen and nourish, whilst increasing elasticity for added bounce. Fatty acids alongside omega-3 oils fill in gaps in the hair strands, leaving you with a fuller head of hair.
Rating: 4.5/5
An intensive hair treatment to prevent hair loss, dandruff and premature graying. The secret to Indians’ lush, glossy hair – this traditional Ayurvedic recipe consists of potent herbs extracted into pure Sesame oil and Milk. A natural conditioner for lush hair growth that nourishes deeply while cooling the scalp. Also includes Indigo, Eclipta Alba and Gooseberry to promote hair growth. Anti-fungal Licorice and antibacterial Balloon Vine prevent scalp infections. The earthy scent of the oil has a calming, meditative effect that soothes frayed nerves, uplifts mood and aids in a good night’s rest.
Rating: 4.4/5
Get addicted to the rush of Coffee seeping into your scalp and strengthening your hair from within. Enriched with Coffee, the Coffee Scalp and Hair Oil provides 7X stronger hair when compared to the neutral product and is the elixir your hair needs to come alive.
Rating: 4.6/5
Their onion hair oil is rich in sulphur and potassium, that stimulates your scalp to improve the blood circulation resulting in hair growth and hair fall control. One of the key ingredients in their onion hair oil, Onion Seed Oil, unblocks hair follicles & also boosts new hair growth. It also contains a blend of 7 cold-pressed oils like Sweet Almond Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Castor Oil, Jojoba Oil, Moroccan Argan Oil, Coconut Oil & Onion Black Seed oil to repair damaged strands and boost texture and shine. It is a non-sticky, non-greasy hair oil for silkier & stronger hair and with its fast absorption, makes it perfect for hair growth. It can be used for scalp treatment also. With its lightweight and fast-absorbing formula this natural and toxin-free onion oil helps you have stronger and healthier hair. This oil is free of any harmful chemicals & toxins such as Silicones, Parabens, Mineral Oil, and Dyes and is safe for coloured & chemically treated hair.
Rating: 4.3/5
This nourishing, cold-pressed Ayurvedic Herb Enriched Head Massage Oil Japapatti by Forest Essentials uses the finest-quality Ayurvedic herbs promote healthy hair growth, and improve its overall texture and volume. It is made using an ancient recipe, documented in the Vedas, which includes Black Sesame and Virgin Coconut Oil infused with potent herbal extracts which lend lush, nourished hair.
Rating: 4.4/5
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: If you have an oily scalp, dermatologists recommend not to use oil too often. If the scalp is already oily then there are more chances that it will trap dust, lead to itching, and other skin infections as well. This can lead to severe hair fall.
Answer: Lipids play an important role in making hair appear and feel healthy and thick. They help in the maintenance of hair's shine and gloss. Oil, according to experts, helps strengthen the hair shaft, particularly in cases of frizzy or dry hair. It works best if the oil is kept in the hair overnight.
Answer: There are many oils which helps with hair fall. Some of them are: Mamaearth Onion Oil for Hair Growth & Hair Fall Control, Biotique Bio Bhringraj Fresh Growth Therapeutic Oil, Kama Ayurveda Bringadi Intensive Hair Treatment, etc.
Answer: First, apply oil to your scalp and massage in a circular motion with your fingertips. Apply the remaining oil on your palms to your hair. Cover with a towel or shower cap and leave on overnight. Wash hair the next day or after 1-2 hours. Thoroughly rinse. Lastly, condition as normal.
Answer: Experts recommend oiling your hair at least twice a week, ideally the night before you plan to wash it.
Answer: According to experts, the belief that hair oil encourages hair growth is a complete fallacy. Oils can nurture your hair, but they cannot stimulate growth. Oiling your hair alone will not result in hair growth. Dietary and lifestyle changes are also essential.