Get the hair of your dreams with these top hair oils

The benefits of oiling hair have been recommended as a universal remedy for anything from lifeless tresses to damaged ends to stress relief, whether you’ve read it on the internet or heard it from your elders. This hair advice has most likely come from a variety of sources, including moms, grandmothers, relatives, friends, specialists, and perhaps even a stranger or two.

Continue reading to find out if hair oiling still has all of the incredible benefits that grandmothers promised, or if it does more harm than good. We’ve also put together a list of the best hair oils for deep hydration and shine.

Benefits of oiling hair

Improves hair growth

One of the primary advantages is that it promotes hair growth. Massage it into your scalp to increase blood circulation and make your strands thicker and stronger. Traditionally, hair oiling with a proper massage technique promotes hair growth while also ensuring an optimal supply of supplements to the scalp. These advantages of using hair oil eventually promote hair growth.

Prevents dandruff

Dandruff is arguably the most well-known concern related to hair care. In reality, this issue affects more than half of the population. Hair oiling, on the other hand, is one of the simplest ways to treat dandruff. Dandruff and hair breakage are frequently caused by a dry scalp. This can surely be avoided by oiling, making it the most convenient approach for naturally getting rid of dandruff at home.

Hydrates the hair and prevents frizz

Oils high in vitamin E and fatty acids, such as castor oil and olive oil, can form a physical barrier around hair cells, preventing moisture loss and leaving strands looking dull and dry.

Strengthen roots

Applying this product to your scalp on a regular basis removes dead skin and toxic elements from your scalp. As a result, your hair follicles are cleaned of harmful bacteria, and your hair roots are greatly strengthened. Furthermore, the benefits of oiling hair overnight can replenish lost minerals and nutrients in your tresses and scalp, strengthening roots.

Prevents hair fall

A hair massage once every seven days is essential for the health of your hair. This is due to the fact that hair oil massage provides the benefits of exfoliation, cleaning off dead skin, and strengthening and revitalising fine tresses, hence preventing hair fall. If hair loss is your main concern, you may pick an Ayurvedic product with organic natural components that perform far better than other products on the market, such as products with onion, which will prevent hair fall.

How to oil your hair?

Step 1: Apply oil to your scalp and massage in a circular motion with your fingertips.

Step 2: Apply the remaining oil on your palms to your hair.

Step 3: Cover with a towel or shower cap and leave on overnight.

Step 4: Wash hair the next day or after 1-2 hours. Thoroughly rinse.

Step 5: Condition as normal.

