The best moisturizers to buy according to your skin type

Hydration and ample nourishment is the key to radiant and healthy skin. Irrespective of your skin type and concerns, well-moisturized skin is always going to bask in its youthful radiance. And using the right moisturizer every day is a sure-shot way to ensure that.
No matter what other skincare products you choose to include or exclude from your beauty arsenal, skipping your moisturiser is not an option. It’s been a mainstay in skincare routines for decades and continues to be so even today.
In fact, layering your serums, mists and actives with a moisturiser to lock it all in only doubles up their efficacy and benefits the skin. It restores the elasticity and softness of the top layer of your skin while protecting its barrier function.
So, if you find that perfect moisturizer for yourself, never let it go. And if you’re wondering how to scout for one that’s ideal for you and your skin type, read on to know more.
How to choose the best moisturizers as per skin type?
Much like any other skincare product, you should always use a moisturizer that’s ideal for your skin type and helps you deal with any skin concerns you may have. Using one that’s not meant for your skin can have adverse effects on your skin. Here’s how you can choose one according to your skin type.
1. Dry skin
If you have dry skin, you should opt for rich moisturizers that are cream, oil or milk-based. It should be hydrating and have nourishing ingredients in its formulation.
2. Oily skin
People who have oily skin should always choose a non-comedogenic and lightweight moisturizer. Water and gel-based formulations work the best for such skin types.
3. Normal or combination skin
People with combination or normal skin will benefit the most from moisturizers that are neither too heavy and oily nor too watery. A light to medium-weight hydrating moisturizer like the L’Occitane Shea Light Comforting Face Cream should be your go-to.
4. Sensitive skin
If you have sensitive skin (that is also acne-prone or dry), a mild, barrier-repairing moisturizer with soothing and skin-loving ingredients like aloe vera would work best for you. You must avoid products that are infused with harsh ingredients, chemicals, artificial fragrances and dyes. Always opt for non-pore clogging and hypoallergenic moisturizers that are gentle on the skin like the Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator.
What is the difference between natural and other moisturizers?
Natural moisturizers typically include natural ingredients available in your kitchen that help in keeping your skin hydrated and nourished when applied topically. Some of these ingredients include honey, coconut oil, aloe vera, olive oil, shea butter, almond oil, jojoba oil, sunflower seed oil and argan oil.
As for other moisturisers that are available on the market, they include formulations that are developed to cater to different skin types and concerns. While they could be a mix of all-natural and vegan ingredients, they can also have a blend of chemically derived components to work for your skin without harming it negatively.
How to use a moisturizer?
A moisturizer should always be applied on a cleansed face as it prevents the skin from drying out. This means you should use a moisturizer both in the morning and at night after you’ve washed your face with a cleanser. Additionally, using a moisturizer on slightly damp skin increases its effectiveness as it seals in moisture.
Here’s a list of the best moisturizers that you can pick your favourite from
For dry skin
For oily skin
For combination skin
For sensitive skin
The Lait-Crème Concentré by Embryolisse is one of the best moisturizers as it does more than just hydrate the skin. Besides nourishing it, this cream also works as a cleanser, a primer under your makeup and a soothing after-sun and aftershave-protect.
Formulated with aloe vera, beeswax, shea butter and soy proteins, it leaves the skin feeling plumper and restores its moisture barrier while diminishing the appearance of fine lines. It is ideal for both the face and body and suits the most sensitive skin types.
Rating: 4.5/5
Image: Courtesy Embryolisse
A perfect fit for your nighttime skin care routine, this night gel by Dot & Key is a rich blend of niacinamide, green tea, tea tree and hyaluronic acid. Suitable for sensitive, acne-prone and oily skin, this gel-based moisturizer is lightweight and clinically proven to reduce pigmentation, dark spots and acne. It not only provides nourishment to your skin but also calms and soothes acne-related irritation and redness.
Rating: 4.7/5
Image: Courtesy Dot & Key
With a lightweight formula that’s ideal for both combination and oily skin types, this everyday moisturizing gel by Minimalist aims at providing hydration and a soothing effect to the skin. It consists of five essential ceramides formulated in a high concentration of 0.3 percent that helps in restoring and repairing the skin’s natural barrier and preventing water loss.
The presence of Madecassoside, which is an active ingredient of the Centella Asiatica plant, helps soothe the skin. It is a non-comedogenic, fragrance and essential oil-free moisturizer with a pH of 5.0 to 6.0.
Rating: 4.2/5
Image: Courtesy Minimalist
A simple light, hydrating moisturizer that deeply replenishes and reinforces the skin’s oil and moisture balance, the BXL Cellular Hydrating Lotion should definitely be on your wishlist. Ideal for all skin types, the lotion also renews the skin’s firmness and lends an even tone by reducing lines and dark spots. It is tested by dermatologists for safety and is organic, vegan, paraben-free and cruelty-free.
Rating: 4.4/5
Image: Courtesy Biotique
An intensely moisturizing lotion that also brightens the skin tone, the Garnier Bright Complete Moisturising Serum-In Lotion is ideal for both the face and body. It’s a unique formula that’s enriched with Yuzu lemon essence and vitamin C to lighten dark spots and even out the skin tone and radiance.
While this moisturizer keeps your skin feeling soft, supple and nourished throughout the day, it also has UVA and UVB filters to protect your skin from sun damage. It is fast-absorbing, non-sticky and suitable for all skin types.
Rating: 4.3/5
Image: Courtesy Garnier
Enriched with five percent shea butter to deliver instant comfort and 24-hour hydration is the L’Occitane Shea Light Comforting Face Cream that’s developed for sensitive and normal to combination skin. While it has a lightweight texture, the moisturizer has also been tested under extreme urban conditions to ensure its efficiency in keeping the skin nourished. It takes care of your skin even when it’s exposed to the harshness of environmental stressors like pollution and temperature changes.
Rating: 4.6/5
Image: Courtesy L’Occitane
Suitable for normal to dry skin, the Re’equil Ceramide & Hyaluronic Acid Moisturiser has an ultra-smooth texture that glides onto your skin effortlessly. This face moisturizer works by creating a layer to prevent moisture loss, replenishing the skin’s hydration-enhancing ceramides and fatty acids and by working as a humectant to absorb moisture from the surrounding air. It has a pH of 6.0 to 7.0, clinically proven active ingredients in its formula and is made and evaluated by dermats.
Rating: 4.4/5
Image: Courtesy Re’equil
Developed by dermatologists with a co-enzyme Q10 that helps in making your skin look and feel younger is the Sebamed Anti-Ageing Q10 Protection Cream. Working on reducing fine lines, wrinkles, age spots and puffy skin, this moisturizer restores the skin’s elasticity and glow.
While the active ingredients present in the formulation get optimally absorbed into the skin to promote equilibrium, panthenol supports the cell regeneration process, and vitamin E neutralises the effect of free radicals. It is ideal and safe to use for all skin types, including allergy-prone and sensitive skin.
Rating: 4.1/5
Image: Courtesy Sebamed
The Vitamin C Face Cream by WOW Skin Science aims at restoring your skin’s radiance, brightness and suppleness with consistent use. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and phytonutrients, this moisturizer manages skin irritation and further repairs it. The moisturizer contains vitamin C that neutralises the free radical damage, improves skin texture and lends it a youthful glow.
Additionally, while the cocoa and shea butter support the skin’s natural sebum layer, vitamin A and E from argan, jojoba and almond oils enhance skin renewal and moisturization. Non-sticky and fast-absorbing, it can also be used as a primer under makeup.
Rating: 4.2/5
Image: Courtesy WOW Skin Science
Perfect for someone who’s always on the go but also wants to keep up with their skin care routine, the Lakmé Lumi Cream is the perfect pick. With hints of highlighter in its formula, this face moisturizer gives you a stunning glowy look every time. It will make for a great addition to your beauty trove for how it enhances your makeup look while lending you all the skincare benefits it has.
Rating: 4.3/5
Image: Courtesy Lakmé
Penetrating deep into your skin and lasting for 100 hours to lend a dewy glow is the Clinique Moisture Surge. It’s an oil-free gel-based formula that provides all-around moisturization to the skin, owing to its combination of ingredients. It’s made with aloe bioferment, hyaluronic acid, activated aloe water and vitamin C and E that together infuse the skin with moisture, retain it and keep the skin hydrated and plump.
Additionally, the Auto-Replenishing technology helps the skin in creating its own internal water source to keep rehydrating itself. It is dermatologist- and allergy-tested, making it safe for even sensitive skin.
Rating: 4.4/5
Image: Courtesy Clinique
The Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel is a fresh lightweight moisturizer that gets absorbed into your skin instantly. It locks in abundant hydration in the deepest layers of your skin, providing hydration for up to 72 hours. It also aids in strengthening the skin barrier and leaves a smooth, firm, plump and nourished effect on the skin. It is suitable for all skin types.
Rating: 4.4/5
Image: Courtesy Neutrogena
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Any moisturizer that’s formulated with skin brightening ingredients like vitamin C and niacinamide can give you a radiant and glowing look. You can also invest in moisturizers infused with highlighters for that perfectly dewy makeup finish.
Answer: Since, skin care does not work on the one-size-fits-all principle, which moisturizer is best and more effective than others depends on the type of your skin and its concerns. While some people can be allergic to a natural ingredient, others’ skin might react to chemicals. However, you can always ensure that your moisturizer, like any other skincare product, is formulated without harsh toxins, alcohol and artificial dyes and fragrances. Also, do a patch test on your forearm before applying any natural ingredient or a product to your face and wait for 24 hours to check for any allergic reactions.
Answer: Generally, moisturizing twice daily post cleansing (in the morning and at night) is considered a standard and reasonable practice. However, if you have extra dry or flaky skin, you may need to moisturize it frequently as compared to someone with oily or combination skin. This also holds true during winter or when the humidity drops. Even then, over-moisturizing can have adverse effects on your skin, especially if the moisturizer is not non-comedogenic and oil-free.