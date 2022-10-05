The best waterproof setting sprays to keep your makeup in place in heat, humidity, and rain

If you’ve already got your setting spray staple, it’s time to level up and explore some waterproof alternatives. For those hot days, rainy afternoons out, or even just Malaysian humidity, these are the best waterproof setting sprays to add to your beauty arsenal.

Especially when you have spent ages perfecting your makeup look, it is imperative to do your best to make it stay all day. Regular makeup mists, although wonderful for setting all the creams and powders, might not offer you the staying power that waterproof setting sprays can. When using a waterproof alternative, it almost always guarantees long wear, so you can go from day to night without needing touchups.

Even if you spend most of your days in a controlled environment, it’s best to walk out the door prepared. If you have a tendency to touch your face during the day, a regular setting mist will not do the trick, but a waterproof one will definitely contend with face touching, eye rubbing, or all those hair-tucking that we are all guilty of.

An old makeup artist trick would be to use actual hairspray on the face, but gone are the days where you have to resort to such abrasive formulations that are chock-full of alcohol — which will severely dry out the skin. Nowadays, the world of beauty has arrived at a point where we can achieve similar results without all the unnecessary damage to the complexion.

From Huda Beauty to Tarte, read on to discover the best options to preserve your serve — especially on days when the heat is overbearing, or even rainy days.

What is the most long-lasting, waterproof setting spray?

