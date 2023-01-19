The ultimate IPL hair removal devices to get that actually works

Valentine’s day approaches, and so is the phase of mini dresses and bikinis. As we head into another season of the year, here are some at-home IPL hair removal tools to have in your arsenal.

Let’s face it, waxing and shaving are not doing the trick anymore. While body hair is totally normal, natural and healthy, between the pain and the upkeep, you’re probably better off zapping off these pesky body hair—especially if you prefer to have hair-free armpits, legs, or arms.

Sure, this treatment is offered in clinics all around town, but having an at-home IPL (intense pulsed light) hair removal device totally saves your time and money, and best of all, you can do it all in the comfort (and better yet, privacy) of your own home. Not only that, but once you have the device, you can always go back and have a once-over, at no additional cost to you.

But before we head into the best IPL hair removal tool of 2023, see the nitty-gritty of it all before you add our top picks to your cart.

IPL vs laser treatments

Yes, there’s a difference between the two. Although both use light to target the melanin in hair follicles and prevent regrowth, they each use different types of light sources. There’s no way around this: professional laser treatment is definitely more accurate and produces faster results. But if you’re game to do it yourself, IPL does the trick as well, albeit achieving the desired result at a slower pace.

However, here’s where IPL might win: because the broad-spectrum light (which is used in IPL hair removal tools) tends to scatter, each zap covers a relatively larger area, so the hair removal happens more evenly. The only caveat is that because it’s a weaker light source, you may have to do it more frequently to achieve similar results as a laser removal procedure.

That’s why having an at-home IPL hair removal device is great—so you can do it literally whenever and wherever you wish. These tools are also super portable, you might even take them when travelling!

Unfortunately, IPL may not be the hair removal answer for everyone. According to MedicalNewsToday, it is safe for the general population. However, certain groups may want to consider an alternative. Those with darker skin tones, and light blonde and red hair should sit this one out, as the technology targets the pigment in the hair. Therefore, if there’s not enough of a difference between your skin tone and your hair colour, the treatment may not work as intended (or worse, may cause you actual harm).

As always, it’s best to speak to your dermatologist about matters such as this.

Pregnant women

Currently on blood thinners

Currently or recently taking Accutane

having suffered severe sunburn recently

having severe scarring

suffering from a skin resurfacing disorder

suffering from active acne

The treatment also comes with its own risk and complications, so here are a few so you can decide whether or not an at-home IPL hair removal device is for you.

Complications that might arise:

Pain

Scarring

Skin discoloration

Infection

If you fit the bill and are okay with these potential complications, check out the best IPL hair removal devices to shop for below.

Featured image credit: Rose Skin Co/Instagram ; Hero image credit: Unsplash