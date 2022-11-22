Top beauty podcasts to listen to for tips, news, and more

If you’re looking for something to help your daily commute feels like it is going faster, it’s time to add these beauty podcasts to add your library.

Are you a huge fan of the beauty and wellness scene? If so, then these beauty podcasts are going to be your best friends. Using the power of human voice and storytelling, the podcasts offer both escapism and information in one fell swoop. Be it breaking news or high-octane interviews with some of the biggest names in the field—think Augustinus Bader, Lisa Eldridge, and Josie Maran—or even cosmetic scientists, these beauty podcasts will definitely keep your ears perked throughout the day, just like Michelle Obama’s.

Read on to discover our top picks.

8 beauty podcasts to add to your listening rotation

Fat Mascara

Co-hosts Jessica Matlin and Jennifer G Sullivan. Image credit: Fat Mascara

Hosted by former Harper’s Bazaar beauty editor Jessica Matlin and freelance beauty journalist Jennifer G. Sullivan, Fat Mascara melds delightfully off-the-cuff commentary with their insider information. Expect two episodes a week: one where they discuss the latest business and scientific developments, and another where they speak to an array of guests. Past guests include Glossier’s Emily Weiss, former Estee Lauder creative director Lisa Eldridge, and many A-list celebrities.

Gloss Angeles Beauty Podcast



Gloss Angeles co-hosts Kirbie Johnson and Sara Tan. Image credit: Gloss Angeles/Instagram

Over on the West Coast, esteemed beauty editors Kirbie Johnson and Sara Tan lend their personal perspectives on the goings-on of the beauty world. The duo discuss hot topics across beauty and pop culture, with preview access to some of the most highly-anticipated launches (such as Ariana Grande’s r.e.m beauty). With two releases a week, they pull back the curtain on trends, treatments, and popular products.

The goop Podcast

goop’s debut podcast episode featured Oprah. Image credit: goop

The goop Podcast requires no introduction. At this beauty podcast, goop CEO and founder Gwyneth Paltrow and goop collaborator Erica Chidi take turns hosting the brightest minds of the beauty and wellness world. With thought-provoking conversations surrounding the topics of health, fitness, and mindfulness, this is the podcast to tune into when you are in search of less mainstream discussions.

Breaking Beauty Podcast

Your hosts at Breaking Beauty Podcast, Jill Dunn and Carlene Higgins. Image credit: Breaking Beauty Podcast

With the tagline “get ready with us”, each episode of Breaking Beauty Podcast is kept under an hour so you can tune into the show while you’re getting ready for the day. Here, we have two longtime beauty editors who have seen it all. Aside from their weekly news and tips, hosts Jill Dunn and Carlene Higgins round up their favourite releases and discoveries from both the drugstore and prestige brands. On Wednesdays, listen in to epic interviews with the likes of Mario Dedivanovic, Jonathan Van Ness, and Kate Hudson.

Smell Ya Later

Fragheads, rejoice. Turns out there is a fragrance-specific podcast, and it’s Smell Ya Later. Co-hosted by friends, beauty editors, and award-winning fragrance writers Tynan Sinks and Sable Yong, the two converse about how we interact with aromas and odours in our lives. From decadent perfumes to delightful seasonal candles to even dish soaps, these certified scent fiends are on a journey to smell (and talk about) all the good scents in the world.

Eyewitness Beauty

At Eyewitness Beauty, the two worlds of beauty and pop culture collide. Hosted by industry insiders Annie Kreighbaum and Nick Axelrod-Welk, the cross-country friends investigate the biggest beauty stories of the moment, the headline-makers, and their current product obsessions. With the occasional interviews with individuals like celebrity stylist Kate Young and Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown, tune in for a no-fuss no-pressure listen.

The Science of Beauty

As the name suggests, The Science of Beauty looks at beauty through a scientific, analytical lens. If you value nerdy concrete evidence that will actually make a difference to your skin, hair, and nails, then this is the beauty podcast for you. Allure’s executive beauty director Jenny Bailly and senior beauty editor Dianna Mazzone host the show, and they are asking the tough questions to experts such as dermatologists, cosmetic chemists, and even climate change specialists.

Glowing Up

Although they had a brief hiatus, podcast hosts Esther Povitsky and Caroline Goldfarb are back in the swing of things over at Glowing Up. Where many other beauty podcasts tend to intermingle the topic of beauty with wellness or pop culture, Glowing up is where you go to get an amalgamation of beauty and comedy. Here, you will get candid conversations around skin issues, vaginal health, and many more topics that are often swept under the rug.

Featured and hero images credit: Fat Mascara