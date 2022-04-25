10 trendy Korean hairstyles that are going big in 2022

Switch up your look with one of these trendy and alluring Korean hairstyles that are making waves in 2022.

From adventurous dye jobs that go beyond the traditional dark hues to perms that have made heads turn, Koreans do it best. If you’ve been looking for an excuse to change your hair, this is it. We rounded up the Korean best hairstyles and trends making waves around Korea, from subtle wispy bangs and the Hime cut to an ash pink hue that’s sure to take over your feed.

Here are 10 chic Korean hairstyles to try in 2022:

Permed

Soft perms, whether Korean or not, are one of the coolest hairstyles that are in for 2022. Some advantages are that it adds volume to your hair and may also frame your face well.

Ash pink hue

With summer break approaching, why not hop on the Korean hair trends and get in the mood for cherry blossoms by dyeing your hair ash pink? We won’t judge if you have it all year. It’s a subtle colour that stands out, and it won’t overpower your overall look.

Face-framing layers

This hairstyle, as seen on Red Velvet’s Joy, entails cutting your hair in varied lengths to define and frame your features. Ask for long, face-framing layers that begin just below the chin if you want to give the illusion of a slimmer, sharper face.

Brown hue

Brunette hair has the reputation of being a basic hair colour, but it is far from it. There are many ways to enhance your mane. Sandara Park’s rose brown mane is a popular choice. It’s a low-maintenance option that adds dimension to brown hair.

Bangs

Sooyoung of Girls’ Generation attended the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) with some pretty heavy bangs. Blow-dry your bangs with a round brush to create lift and body to achieve her lash-skimming ‘do.

Blunt bob

A blunt bob is really trendy right now. However, people with larger head shapes and thick, fizzy, or unruly hair should avoid this haircut, according to experts.

Copper

When it comes to red hair, it is undeniably eye-catching. But you don’t have to go all out on red to have the best effect – consider a copper tone, which gives your hair an alluring reddish hue while being subdued enough for anyone who doesn’t want to be too adventurous.

Streaks

If you’re not courageous enough to change your hair colour, start with some streaks. The best part is that you can customise your look! Choose a colour that you prefer, then decide how bold you want your streaks to be.

Pixie cut

It may appear to be a drastic cut, especially if you’ve never had your hair this short before, but it’s a sleek style that’s quick and easy to wash and style. This style is most suited for women with small faces and long necks, but it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try it if you don’t meet these requirements.

This style also comes in variations, such as heavily layered hair at the crown, textured bangs, and so on. It’s also a perfect style for hot weather, allowing your neck to breathe and enjoy the breeze.

Wine hue

Wine may also be used as a starting point toward red hair. It’s subtle, but it’s also a unique look. Keep the reddish tone and avoid veering too much into the purple edge of this colour.

