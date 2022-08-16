Top Malaysian bridal makeup artists share tips to look your best on your wedding day

Are you counting down the days till the big one? All soon-to-be brides know that time is of the essence, and here to spare you from a deep (and time-consuming) dive into the net are some top-notch tips from Malaysia’s top bridal makeup artists.

When it comes to your bridal look, you may be tempted to leave it up to your makeup artist as they’re the expert. However, you should know what you want and the look you aim to achieve so that both you and your makeup artist are on the same page. From glowy glam to more demure looks, there are so many makeup looks out there for every skin type.

We spoke to three professional bridal makeup artists to get their insights on what future brides can do ahead of the wedding day to feel their best. These people have spent a considerable amount of time in the beauty industry, and have pearls of wisdom to share with you.

Sheng Saw’s touch

Ummi Nasir’s work

Khir Khalid’s masterpiece Images belong to respective makeup artists.

Before we dive into what beauty products made the cut into their on-the-go makeup kit, here are some tips to practice before the wedding day.

Before the wedding day arrives…

Sheng Saw has a hands-on approach as the day inches closer. If you’ve managed to secure Saw as your bridal makeup artist, here’s what you’re most probably going to get.

He says, “I’ll keep in touch with my brides, and make sure that they’re in a good place mentally. I also remind them to get their rest and to drink plenty of water.”

Not only that, but Saw will also request updates on your skin’s condition so that he could troubleshoot any skin issues before it takes a turn for the worse. “At the end of the day, flawless skin makes for a flawless canvas!”

Khir Khalid is of the same mind, as he believes that a bride has to be her most confident self on the day. “It’s a must for all brides to prioritise their skin before the wedding day,” he starts. However, his biggest tip is this: “They should also know which makeup style is their preference. Only once they’ve figured this part out should they go on a search for the makeup artist.”

We also heard from Ummi Nasir, who believes in consistency. “They should stick to their current skincare routine up till the wedding day, and should not add new products into the mix. This is to avoid any complications and keep the skin happy,” she affirms.

Ummi is also a huge proponent of sun protection, and advocates for all to not skip this crucial step. For hair, she suggests brides touch up the colour about a month ahead of the wedding date, and to get the brows done.

Makeup staples for Ummi Nasir, Khir Khalid, and Sheng Saw:

For Ummi Nasir, a good base is key, and ideally, they work for everyone. This might be a tall order, but she has narrowed down a few complexion products that fit the bill. Besides these iconic foundations, she also comes equipped with lipsticks from MAC and Anastasia Beverly Hills. “These two brands have amazing nude pink selections that are perfect for bridal makeup,” she reveals.

Sheng Saw, on the other hand, loves a good skin prep. Check out the list below for his favourites. Once those steps are done, his magic will begin. “Eyeshadows from Pat McGrath, Charlotte Tilbury, and Tom Ford are some of the most exquisite and versatile formulas I’ve ever seen. They are my absolute favourites to play with!” he says. Just like Ummi, Sheng also houses MAC lipsticks in his kit. However, he finds the Nudestix lip and cheek crayons to be super convenient that he will carry those too.

As he puts it, there’s no replacing Khir Khalid’s magical touch. However, we’ve spent enough time watching his work to know that he has a couple of items that are constantly featured on #KHIRsbrides.

Get the perfect bridal glow

No matter what skin type you’re born with, one thing is for sure: every bride wants to glow on her wedding day. For this, Ummi thinks nothing beats a healthy lifestyle. “Aside from skipping the junk food and refined sugars, I encourage future brides to drink lots and lots of water, and introduce antioxidants into your diet if you haven’t already,” she shares.

For Khir, there’s nothing quite like contouring to carve out a chiselled cheek. He has one trick up his sleeve, though. “I contour the face without actually changing their face,” he says. Sounds simple, yet it requires a master’s touch to execute flawlessly.

Finally, Sheng relies on one specific item: Clarin’s Beauty Flash Balm. “It instantly awakens and tightens the skin. And the glow it gives? Incomparable,” Sheng raves.

Featured and hero images credit: Unsplash