Vicky Tsai, founder of Asian beauty brand Tatcha, shares her insights on motherhood and entrepreneurship

This year, Victoria Tsai (better known as Vicky Tsai) celebrates her 12th year of motherhood and the Asian beauty brand she founded, Tatcha. For Mother’s Day 2022, PrestigeOnline Malaysia got the opportunity to speak to Vicky herself, on how this skincare juggernaut balances her roles as mother and founder of Tatcha — and she drops some pearls of wisdom that will prove to be valuable for aspiring multi-hyphenates out there.

The brand has come a long way since its launch. Vicky, who personally suffers from acute dermatitis, found herself in Kyoto where she found the answer that healed her skin condition. Now, the Tatcha Institute in Tokyo crafts formulas that meld innovation and tradition seamlessly. Here, botanicals are supercharged with research to achieve glowing skin without sensitising the largest organ.

With Tatcha, Vicky’s primary goal is to attain balance for the skin. The brand is currently working on phasing out the use of terms such as “normal skin type” and “anti-aging” beauty, as these phrases go against the core values of the brand. Instead, the brand is claiming the term “healthy aging”, as it is deemed a gift, and the skin is considered to be an organ that goes through perpetual changes due to factors like weather and lifestyle choices.

The Water Cream texture. Image credit: Tatcha

Tatcha’s hero product, The Water Cream, is the perfect item to try out from this brand, if you haven’t already filled your beauty closet with their goodies. Whether you battle with oily skin or dryness, this hydration-in-a-jar is the answer.

Giving people across the globe a solution to imbalanced skin is not Vicky’s only purpose. In 2014, the brand launched a fund to keep girls in school to reach their potential through the Room to Read’s Girls’ Education Program. To date, Tatcha has provided 6 million days of school for students and will soon support the printing and distribution of 70,000 diverse books in the Bay Area with the U.S. literacy initiative.