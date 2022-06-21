Vitamin C for hair: Diving into benefits, best products, and how to use them

You’re all too familiar with Vitamin C for the skin, but have you heard of Vitamin C for hair?

Health and skin advantages aside, Vitamin C can work magic on your hair. In fact, as a powerful antioxidant and natural collagen booster, it could significantly boost the health of your hair and scalp. And since the scalp is frequently ignored, it may seem natural to want to enhance your scalp health using the same products that have proven beneficial for your face. So, is Vitamin C as beneficial to the hair as it is to the skin? Keep reading to find out.

Everything you need to know about Vitamin C for hair

Vitamin C is a necessary supplement for the human body’s optimal functioning. It is popular in skincare due to its ability to brighten skin and boost collagen production. Vitamin C, as one of the skin’s most effective antioxidants, has been demonstrated to protect against photoaging and to have an anti-aging impact by enhancing collagen production. It is often applied directly to the skin in the form of serums or moisturisers.

Benefits of Vitamin C for hair

When applied to the scalp, Vitamin C can do for hair what it does for skin and health.

Boosts shine: Vitamin C brightens and enhances the overall shine of the hair. It also helps to maintain a healthy scalp condition, which can affect the overall texture of the hair.

It may help with hair growth: According to experts, vitamin C may aid in hair regeneration by increasing collagen levels. Vitamin C also promotes hair growth by lowering the development of DHT.

Help neutralize free radical damage: According to experts, vitamin C works as an antioxidant to help neutralise free radical damage, which can help maintain scalp health. Vitamin C’s antioxidant capabilities are effective both topically and orally.

Makes hair stronger: Vitamin C can help to increase collagen production, which can aid to strengthen and enhance hair health, as well as contribute to new hair growth.

Hair type considerations before adding it to your hair routine

Experts think that vitamin C is safe for all hair types, but some may benefit more than others. It is suitable for all hair types, though it is especially beneficial for people with dull or brittle hair. However, those with dry hair should be extra cautious since certain hair products remove more oils from the hair shaft and lead to dryness.

While it may be used on all hair types, it is always a good idea to consult with a medical practitioner to establish the root cause of your hair problems. While someone may not be allergic to vitamin C itself, the additional ingredients in a vitamin C product may cause discomfort. Anyone who is allergic to one of the ingredients in the hair product should avoid it, and those with particularly sensitive skin should test it on the inside of their elbow for a few days before putting it on their scalp.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.