Unveil your best skin with these incredible chemical exfoliators

If your current skincare regimen doesn’t include a chemical exfoliant, then it should. Chemical exfoliants are a saviour for softening, brightening, and clarifying skin to achieve a radiance-boosting glow. Chemical exfoliants, like physical exfoliants, help clear dead skin cells in a much more regulated and precise manner.

But here’s the thing: chemical exfoliants can be difficult to use, which is why here’s everything you need to know about them, as well as our top picks for chemical exfoliators to use at home.

What are chemical exfoliants?

AHAs, BHAs, and PHAs are the three types of chemical exfoliants available for use at home. Experts believe that each set of acids dissolves the cellular bonds (aka the “glue”) that keep the dead cells on the surface of your skin together, but there are a few key variances. Here’s a brief rundown:

Alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs):

AHAs function as follows: According to experts, AHAs are water-soluble acids obtained from the fruit. AHAs help brighten your skin tone and smooth the appearance of rough texture by eliminating dead skin cells. Some AHAs, such as glycolic and lactic acids, have humectant properties (meaning they draw water into your skin) and can help keep your skin moisturised.

AHA Types: Glycolic acid, lactic acid, malic acid, tartaric acid, and mandelic acid are all acids.

AHAs are best for: Anyone with dry, oily, or normal skin who wants to fade dark spots, lighten hyperpigmentation, and smooth the appearance of fine wrinkles and bumpy texture should use AHAs. Some AHAs (such as low-dose lactic, malic, and mandelic acids) are also beneficial for those who have dry, sensitive skin.

Beta hydroxy acids (BHAs):

BHAs function as follows: BHAs are similar to AHAs, but they are oil-soluble, which means that in addition to dissolving dead skin cells, these acids may enter your pores and remove excess oil and build-up. Not only that, but BHAs have anti-inflammatory properties as well.

BHA Types: Salicylic acid, as well as its natural substitute, willow bark extract

BHAs are best for: BHAs are ideal for oily and/or acne-prone skin, as well as anybody suffering from clogged pores.

Polyhydroxy acids (PHAs):

PHAs function as follows: Consider PHAs to be AHA’s more laid-back relative. These acids act in the same way, but because their molecules are much larger, they do not enter the skin as deeply. The end result? Exfoliation is very gentle and superficial.

PHAs types: gluconolactone, galactose, and lactobionic acid.

PHAs are best for: PHAs are incredibly gentle on the skin, making them a good alternative for those with sensitive skin, such as rosacea, eczema, or keratosis pilaris, according to experts.

How to choose a chemical exfoliant?

Look for a formula that is suitable for your skin type: Most at-home chemical exfoliators, according to experts, are developed with a certain skin type in mind. Save yourself hours of poring through ingredient lists by looking for key terms on the label such as “for oily skin,” “for sensitive skin,” and “for dry skin.”

Stronger does not always imply better: According to experts, just because a chemical exfoliant contains a high concentration of acids does not inevitably make it the ideal choice for you. The higher the amount, the more efficient the formula is in brightening dark spots and smoothing lines—but it may also be harsher on your skin. If you’re new to using acids, start with a low proportion and gradually increase to a greater proportion as your skin tolerates it.

Consider the rest of your skincare routine: Excessive exfoliation is one of the worst things you can do to your skin. Overuse of chemical exfoliants, according to experts, can undermine your skin’s protective barrier, resulting in irritation, breakouts, and even infection. Stick to one exfoliating product at a time and use it as directed—and if you’re using other strong actives, such as retinoids or vitamin C, alternate your chemical exfoliant days/nights to minimise irritation.

Get your hands on the best chemical exfoliators