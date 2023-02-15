Where to shop Rihanna’s Super Bowl 2023 Halftime beauty look

One of the most highly anticipated live performances of every year is the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and this 2023, Rihanna appeared in red looking as glamorous as always. The secret behind her game day performance? Definitely her makeup and skincare from Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin respectively.

The Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show took place on the night of February 12, 2023, where the superstar opened the show high up on a floating platform. Throughout her setlist of 12 iconic songs, Rihanna owned the stage by going solo without any guest appearances – except for her baby bump. That being said, we spotted several glam and glow close-up looks. Here’s where to show Rihanna’s Super Bowl makeup and skincare in Bangkok.

Fenty Beauty Global Makeup Artist, Priscilla Ono was the one taking care of the star’s total stage look, which starts from essential skin prep steps. Both the skin and lips deserve a gentle exfoliation and thorough moisturising, for which Ono picks Fenty Skin Pre-Show Glow Instant Retexturizing 10% AHA Treatment and Fenty Beauty Pro Kiss’r Lip-Loving Scrubstick. Afterwards, the Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen is great for prepping the complexion for full-on makeup.

“That red stage called for the ultimate Rihanna red lip,” says Ono. Hence comes the newest Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick in ‘The MVP,’ your new favourite red lipstick with a smooth finish. The Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’R Soft Matte Longwear Foundation is the obvious and perfect choice here, for its long-wear and pigmented quality helps the diva to shine confidently on the stage. When used with Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder, Rihanna’s total look on the Super Bowl stage looks flawless yet effortless.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.