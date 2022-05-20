World Bee Day 2022: Guerlain’s Chief Sustainability Officer, Cecile Lochard on how to help the bees

Happy World Bee Day, everyone! As a sentinel of our environment, the bees often get overlooked for their role in our food chain. Now that our food security is getting more and more threatened, these winged insects could be one of the answers to our problems.

For the second year in a row, Guerlain is running a major international campaign to advocate for the protection of the bees and it’s ongoing this weekend from 20th to 22nd May. But before we talk about how you can participate, this is what would happen if the world were to lose its bees. Most fruits and flowers will cease to exist. This would mean that your favourite flavours and scents will no longer exist in their natural state.

With much of its identity revolving around natural scents and flavours — such as the KissKiss lipstick range and the Aqua Allegoria fragrance line — Guerlain has taken it upon itself to campaign for the protection of these great pollinators. As such, we see the brand’s effort to teach children all about the bees through The Bee School.

The French House also collaborates with UNESCO to train new women beekeepers at UNESCO’s biosphere reserves through the Women for Bees initiative. This time around, the brand joins forces with actress and philanthropist Angelina Jolie to launch the Women for Bees programme training in Cambodia. The programme endeavours to train 11 women beekeepers in Cambodia who are living in villages of Siem Reap, in the Tonle Sap Biosphere Reserve, and in the Samlot district. Not only does this programme offer the ladies a chance at economic independence, but it also provides new habitats for endangered bee populations.

With over 75% of cultivated crops (meaning crops grown to be consumed) depending on pollinators, the bees are our lifeline. But we’re not the only ones relying on these hard workers. When the bees get to play their role, pollinated plants also provide food, habitats and resources to countless other species.

So how can you help the bees?

Lucky for you, we’ve got in touch with Guerlain’s Chief Sustainability Officer, Cecile Lochard, to get her insights on the matter — and she’s got some pearls of wisdom that you can integrate into your daily life. Aside from adapting beekeeping practices and donating to related funds, here’s one of the simplest things you can do: cut the fake flowers, and plant real ones that can provide the bees with nectar. Not only does this beautify your home, but the bees will greatly benefit from it. For more tips, head over to the interview section.

Otherwise, you can shop your favourite Guerlain goodies and help the brand to raise funds for the bees. From 20th May (World Bee Day) to 22nd May (International Day for Biological Diversity), shop at Guerlain department stores to get 20% of your purchase donated to their programme. But if you’re well-stocked with your favourites, a simple repost from Guerlain’s Instagram will ensure €20 donated with every repost with hashtags #GuerlainForBees and #WorldBeeDay.

All images credit: Guerlain

Guerlain’s Chief Sustainability Officer, Cecile Lochard, on how to help the bees: