Elemis, Britain’s prestigious skincare brand launches a new store at The Gardens Mall

The search for the perfect skincare regimen is a challenge for even the most knowledgeable beauty gurus. Fortunately, Elemis – Britain’s most luxurious skincare brand – has arrived in Malaysia with a range of life-changing skincare solutions that are well worth the exploration.

In December 2021, Elemis hosted friends of Prestige Malaysia at the brand’s newest boutique in The Gardens Mall, KL. They enjoyed the experience of what customers can expect from walking into an Elemis store, alongside being given a detailed run-down of some of the brand’s best and most revolutionary products.

Every guest’s Elemis Skin Wellness Journey begins with a complimentary High-Definition Skin Consultation. A futuristic facial mapping experience, Elemis uses a powerful medical-grade HD camera to capture a detailed snapshot of the skin. The image highlights isolated spots, wrinkles, pores, brown spots, and red areas alongside an overall texture analysis.

Elemis’ Elite Skincare Specialist uses this advanced diagnostic tool to pave the way to the best product and treatment recommendations. The specialist gives customers an in-depth analysis of the facial mapping, explaining your skin’s current condition and most prominent problem areas.

The specialist proceeds to offer a lifestyle consultation that feels more like a therapy session for your skin, identifying the good habits from the bad for your skin type to venture towards having healthy, bouncy, rejuvenated skin. The specialist then creates a personalised skincare plan to target individual concerns and help achieve skincare goals, ensuring you leave the store well-armed with products geared to give you the results you want most.

With over 30 years of expertise in the skin wellness industry, Elemis has built its foundation on the vision of developing a skincare range that keeps formulations as close to nature as possible. With an aromatherapist’s soul, an artist’s spirit, and a scientist’s commitment to results, Elemis is committed to nurturing the health of your skin at every step of its journey.

A Standout Store with Standout Service

The comfortable 72 sqm boutique merges the aesthetics and design of the brand’s history with luxury and modernity at its core. The store design concept draws inspiration from British Georgian architectural elements with its detailed millwork, arched bays, and floor tiles reminiscent of grand London townhouses and chic members clubs. The design incorporates iconic emblems of the London landscape, namely the Phone Box to house Elemis’ worldwide bestsellers and an interactive salon wall that tells the brand’s story, reminiscent of what one may find in the Sloane Museum or a local pub.

In contrast to traditional architecture, product fixtures take a modern and minimal approach. Clean lines and simple geometries create an innovative yet relatable sense of luxury.

The boutique also features a cosy lounge where guests can relax and refresh in comfort after a session of their high-tech (BIOTEC) facial treatment. The Elemis BIOTEC Facial Treatment is widely regarded as the next generation in non-invasive skincare, combining potent Actives, Touch and Bio-electric Technology to address issues ranging from ageing, discolouration, and dehydration.

The Elemis BIOTEC device delivers customisable, clinically proven facials for every skin type with a machine that offers five treatment technologies. It includes ultrasonic peeling, microcurrent lifts, galvanic rejuvenation, light therapy rebalancing and oxygen infusion. Every treatment is scientifically proven to restore optimum skin function. It is an experience worth incorporating into your skincare regime.

The Must-Haves

Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm

Among the brand’s top sellers is the Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm. A softening cream that melts on contact with the skin, this luxurious formula deeply cleanses to remove long-wear makeup and impurities. A balm activated with warm water, the cleansing oil emulsifies into a nourishing and hydrating milk. The soothing blend of nine essential oils includes lavender, chamomile, and eucalyptus for a relaxing experience.

Skin is left feeling soft and supple as the balm preserves the skin’s natural elasticity and skin tone. The balm may also be used as a deeply nourishing mask once or twice a week when your skin needs a little mid-week boost. This sensual formula is also available in an alternative Rose Cleansing Balm.

Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads

Formulated with the brand’s innovative Tri-Enzyme technology that works to bring enzymes to the surface of your skin, the Dynamic Resurfacing Facial pads by Elemis allow for quick and easy exfoliation. Extremely gentle and easy to use, each textured pad brings a combination of lactic acid and a probiotic ferment complex that accelerates your skin’s natural cell turnover for a smoother complexion.

Pro-Collagen Marine Cream

Renowned in the beauty industry and beyond, Elemis’ Pro-Collagen Marine Cream is formulated with powerful marine and plant actives for quenching thirsty skin. It nourishes and hydrates the complexion while reducing the appearance of fine lines, resulting in a firmer and more rejuvenated visage.

The ultra-lightweight gel cream’s secret is in its key ingredients. Active ingredients include brown algae (Padina Pavonica), Dermochlorella, an amino acid concentrate from highly nutritious microalgae and a species of red algae known as Porphyridium Cruentum. The formula also incorporates Ginko Biloba, a potent antioxidant known for its anti-ageing defence and absolutes of rose and mimosa.

Pro-Collagen Eye Revive Mask

The future of eye care – an innovative cloud-light gel formula. A serum-infused eye mask that is clinically proven to minimise the appearance of wrinkles while helping to reduce the look of puffiness and dark circles around the eyes. A thin layer goes a long way as sunflower seed oil and Watermelon Snow Algae actively reduce wrinkles. A flash filler of Hyaluronic Acid instantly fills out and softens wrinkles while Bush Clovers deeply hydrate while reducing tension around eye contours.

With Elemis stores now open at Pavilion KL, One Utama PJ and The Gardens Mall KL, there’s little reason not to walk in for a consultation. The Elemis range is also available online with delivery options within the Klang Valley area through DiscoverElemis.com.

Alternatively, official Elemis Stores are also online on Lazada and Shopee with an official e-store at my.elemis.com. Treat your skin today with a new regimen that will keep you glowing through 2022!