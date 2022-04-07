Here are the best Raya gifts for your friends and family

When it comes to the month of Ramadan in Malaysia, the blessed month has everyone feeling plenty generous. From volunteering at soup kitchens to making donations within the local community, people nationwide are spreading the joy of Ramadan as they get ready to celebrate Hari Raya. This prosperous preparation can include Raya gifts you can send ahead of the occasion to symbolise togetherness.

We get it — there’s no one perfect fit for everyone in your circle. We’ve broken down this list of Raya gifting ideas into sections so you can get the right item for the person you have in mind. For the fragrance lovers on your list, we’ve got a slew of candles that will light up the senses while the makeup-obsessed will appreciate the limited edition beauty item we’ve got.

Be sure to bookmark this story, as we will be updating it as more and more local brands release their Raya releases.

These are the best Raya gifts to consider for friends and family:

Candles

CandleLab+Co

Image credit: CandleLab+Co

CandleLab+Co has been making festive and thematic candles for a while now. Made out of 100% natural soy wax, its Raya candle release takes cue after the crescent moon that hangs in the sky in the earlier days of Ramadan. Dubbed Luna, the scented candle features a double wicked moon shape container tinged in lime green. Whether your relatives are avid candle collectors or not, there’s no denying that this creation makes for a great home decor piece as well.

Little MooMooCraft

Image credit: Little MooMooCraft

Specially made for Hari Raya, the brand’s Kuih-kuih candle and Ketupat candle are glass candles that are peppered with miniaturised delicacies you’ll find in pretty much any Malaysian household during Raya. The former is scented in a delicious milky pandan concoction, while the latter has brighter scent notes included. These are not the only goodies they have up on their site, and the price ranges from RM39 to RM189.

Beauty

Syedewa Cosmetics

Renowned Malaysian makeup artist Syedewa’s eponymous brand has recently announced the release of its limited-edition Raya gift set. More details of the Syedewa Raya Pockets Collection are to be released in the days to come, but what we can share is that it will feature six new shades — which we’re 100% hoping would not be a limited edition.

Fresh

Image credit: Fresh

Purchasing a perfume for a loved one can be a tricky business. But there’s hardly a person who will pass up the delicate rose scent of the Fresh Rose Morning. However, don’t let the softness of this bouquet fool you, as it has quite the sillage. Perfect for any occasion, the multi-layer rose notes are subtle enough for the office, and elegant enough for grander moments — thanks to the musk and amber anchors.

Wunderbath

Image credit: Wunderbath

Personal hygiene is paramount — now more than ever. But just because we need clinical level performance, it doesn’t mean the products can’t have personality. Enter Wunderbath’s Raya gift set, Jajanan Malaysia, a six-piece Raya gift set that’s priced at RM93. The Onde-onde hand sanitiser would make for the perfect purse buddy for your friends and family that are planning to visit. At home, their showers can be infused with the scents of Gula Melaka and green tea, thanks to the Boba Matcha Latte and Karipap soaps. Finally, they will also receive a Wunderlippie lip balm of your choice, with 13 flavours to choose from.

Style

Batik Boutique

Image credit: Batik Boutique

There’s no such thing as having too many batiks or pelikats for any Malay homes. This staple garment can be dressed up and down, depending on its wearer’s needs. At Batik Boutique, the brand has crafted the unique Bersama Gift Set. Each box comes with a pair of assorted designs, making each one a surprise. Along with those are some seasonal treats which include creations from the brands Sugar and I and Pichaeats.

Tory Burch

Image credit: Tory Burch

Each year, ahead of the celebration, households across the nation begin stocking up on new clothes and new accessories. These are meant to be donned on the first day of Raya, making for the best photo opportunity. On the day, clutches may not be the most reasonable option, so we turn you to this Tory Burch Kira Chevron Mini Bucket Bag in lime green. With enough room for your friends and family (or you) to tote around Raya essentials, a bag of this size is a must-have to survive the excitement of the festivities with all of your items intact.

