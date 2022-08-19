The best beauty, spa, and wellness treatments for women to try in KL this year

Treat yourself and experience the feel-good power of beauty, spa, and wellness treatments in KL this year.

Ask yourself this: What does your body crave the most? If you answered a pampering session, you’ve come to the right place. These days, it’s all about incorporating non-invasive skin rejuvenation and body treatments into your hectic schedule. It can be hard to maintain a consistent routine to complement your lifestyle and concerns, but we’re here to help.

This month, we’re focusing on the best beauty, spa, and wellness treatments for women in KL to bring a sense of calmness to your life. From waxing to massages, get ready to book an appointment for spa treatments at these beauty spas in KL. Bookmark this guide and stay tuned for more updates.

Here are the best beauty, spa, and wellness treatments to try in KL in 2022:

AsterSpring Volcanic Cool Treatment

Feeling stressed? Book yourself a Volcanic Cool Treatment. This tried-and-true facial treatment by AsterSpring does its job by soothing the skin from redness and inflammation, thanks to the natural cold basalt magma volcanic stones from Peru. Don’t be alarmed by the term volcanic stones, as it brings a cooling and calming effect while releasing any tension to the skin. In addition, it can absorb and neutralise radiation from the skin.

This treatment incorporates clinical colloidal oatmeal masque, colloidal masque and botanical cooling masque. Each masque includes healthy benefits to deeply hydrate and moisturise the skin while strengthening the skin barrier. Ideal as a treat to your loved ones or yourself, making an appointment for this facial treatment is the relaxation you need for a quick escape. Besides the facial treatment, we love how a combination of massage techniques is used too. Overall, it left our skin and mind feeling rejuvenated, smooth and hydrated.

AsterSpring’s Volcanic Cool Therapy is now available in Malaysia at all AsterSpring centres (RM328) and AsterSpring Signature centres (RM368). Head over to the website for more info.

STRIP Rosebud Vajuvenation

Image credit: STRIP

Kicking off our beauty treatment guide for 2022 is STRIP’s Rosebud Vajuvenation. Ladies, have you ever tried a vajafacial? On top of your monthly facials, it’s time to incorporate major TLC to the most sacred part of your body. Identical to a Brazilian facelift, STRIP’s Rosebud Vajuvenation is an anti-ageing facial to lift and firm your private region. The non-invasive and non-surgical procedure uses high-performance Thermal O2 Technology by combining radio frequency, vacuum suction and gentle heat to deliver the best results.

Believe it or not, the delicate vulva can lose its elasticity due to harsh soaps, humid air, hormonal changes and age. Thanks to the treatment, you won’t have to worry about fine lines and wrinkles again. Other health benefits include increasing blood circulation and boosting collagen growth while enhancing skin hydration.

The process takes 30 minutes to complete and promises instant results after one session. A layer of chocolate oil is slathered on the surface after a Brazilian wax to ensure a smooth experience to reduce friction. Don’t worry about the suctions of the unique device, as you will get used to the soothing sensation a few minutes in. The therapist will focus on each side of the vulva for 15 minutes, where you can instantly notice a ‘lifting’ contrast. Once the treatment is done, you can definitely feel and see a plumping and tightening effect with a noticeable reduction in fine lines.

We recommend trying this service after your monthly Brazilian wax appointments. If you have 15 minutes to spare, add the Blackout mask for a hydrating finish. The charcoal mask is infused with organic botanical ingredients to detoxify, soothe, brighten and hydrate.

STRIP is currently offering its Rosebud Vajuvenation service at a special offer (RM68 nett) for first-timers till 30 June 2022. Head to the website for more info and make an appointment at these outlets here.

Mimone Lymphatic Drainage Detox Full Body Treatment

Image credit: Mimone

Made for women by women, Mimone was founded in 2018 and is known for its exceptional natural skincare products. Customers rave about their best-selling Q10 Freeze Hydro Essence Gel Mask. Ideal for a quick pampering session at home, the mask is formulated to boost hydration while leaving a supple, glowing look. For those looking for a quick escape, book an appointment at Mimone spa, which offers various services from manicures to massages. On our list is the Lymphatic Drainage Full Body Detox Treatment.

For those unfamiliar, a lymphatic massage offers impressive health benefits to relieve excess wastage, maintain proper blood circulation and encouraging the movement of lymph fluids around the body. It’s also excellent for improving cellulite, skin swelling and helps with post-exercise recovery. Choose between the 60 minutes (RM189) and 90 minutes (RM238) treatment. The procedure incorporates rhythmic strokes and light pressure to facilitate the lymphatic system. However, you can increase the pressure according to your liking.

The therapist combines a traditional massage with light, repetitive strokes while focusing on the stomach, back, legs, and arms. Once the treatment is done, your body will feel lighter, relaxed and relieved from the tightness. While each result may vary, we noticed a reduction in water retention in the stomach area and a massive energy boost the next day.

We recommend incorporating this beauty treatment into your monthly routine in 2022 to reset the body and mind.

Address: 1st Floor, 28A, Jalan Telawi, Bangsar, 59100 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur / No. 28-1, Jalan Burung Pucung, Taman Bukit Maluri, Kepong, 52100, 56100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10.30 am – 8.30 pm

UR SPA at The RuMa hotel

Image credit: Lifestyle Asia

Known for its bespoke treatments, UR SPA at The RuMa hotel delivers a plethora of services that combine modern science and ancient healing. Highlights include the Urutan Malaysia and Urut Abdominal massage. Priced at RM660, the Urutan Malaysia marries the Malay and indigenous massage techniques from the tribes of Northern Borneo. In 90 minutes, you will experience a herbal foot soak, Chinese Qi Gong breathing method, Indian head massage and reflexology to seal the deal.

As for the Urut Abdominal massage (RM400), the treatment is ideal for connecting the body and healing within. For 45 minutes, you will begin your journey with deep breathing exercises before the therapist slathers a unique herbal oil blend on your belly. Healing benefits include easing internal wind, digestive issues, bloating and fluid retention.

Address: 7, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 2 pm – 9 pm (weekdays) and 10 am – 9 pm (weekends).

URoot Spa

Image credit: Uroot

In the mood for a quick escape? Make an appointment with URoot spa. Located in Arcoris Mont Kiara and Marc Residence, KL, the boutique spa is famed for uniting local techniques in its treatments at an affordable price. With prices ranging between RM89 and RM149, you can treat yourself to a 60-minute foot massage or a 60-minute deep root massage. If you’re feeling tense and would like a quick way to de-stress, check out their head, shoulder, hand and upper back massage (RM109). Other highlights include their 60-minute deep root massage (RM149) and relaxing sleep massage (RM139). Trust us, you’ll love adding these massages to your monthly routine.

Address: LG1-5, Lower Ground 1, Arcoris, 10, Jalan Kiara, Mont Kiara, 50480 Kuala Lumpur / Ground Floor, KLCC Suites, Marc Residence, A-G-02, 3, Jalan Pinang, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Wilayah Perseketuan, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11 am – 8 pm

Urban Retreat Onsen Spa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urban Retreat Spa (@urbanretreatspamy)

As Malaysia’s first onsen spa, Urban Retreat Onsen Spa is your one-way ticket for the ultimate hot spring experience. The urban retreat delivers a rejuvenating adventure by combining traditional Japanese onsen with body therapies. Book yourself an onsen as it helps increase blood circulation, reduces stress, relieves pain, and promotes better sleep. Keep in mind that the onsen experience is entirely customisable to your preference.

Start by picking your mineral-rich crystalline powders: Iyashi for healing, Zen for calmness and Kirei for beauty. The next step is to choose your preferred temperature (whether 40 degrees or 42 degrees celsius) before dipping into the single-person onsen bathtubs imported from Japan. For a fulfilling experience, we recommend clearing your schedule for a much-needed relaxation by booking the day packages: onsen + massage (RM279 for two hours) and onsen + massage + treatment (RM399 for three hours).

Discover the spa menu here.

Address: Lot 2F – 02, 163 Retail Park, 07, 8, Jalan Kiara, Mont Kiara, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11 am – 9 pm

AsterSpring Hydra Shine Therapy

The Hydra Shine Therapy by AsterSpring is just the thing you need to revive and brighten dull and dehydrated skin. It’s only natural for skin to lose its glow, particularly when it has been exposed to UV rays and other pollutions on a daily basis. If your aim is to achieve a youthful glow without going through an intense skin treatment, then the Hydra Shine Therapy is the one for you. The 2-hour rejuvenating facial experience starts off with a massage, followed by a double cleansing, exfoliation, mild extraction and a soothing pressure point massage with a blend of calming essential oils. A highlighted product used for the treatment was the Powerbright Ionactive Serum which helps brighten the skin by reducing the appearance of dark spots. The treatment is wrapped up with the use of ampoule mist, serum, moisturiser and SPF to protect your skin for the rest of the day. As a result, the treatment will have your skin looking refreshed and rejuvenated- leaving you with more youthful-looking skin.

AsterSpring’s Hydra Shine Therapy is now available in Malaysia at AsterSpring (RM398) and AsterSpring’s Signature centres (RM438). Head over to the website for more info.

Hero & featured image credit: Unsplash/Katherine Hanlon

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur