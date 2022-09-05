Supermodel Kate Moss launches Cosmoss, her own beauty and lifestyle brand

British supermodel Kate Moss on Thursday launched a website selling her own beauty and lifestyle products called Cosmoss, becoming the latest star to venture into branded e-commerce.

Moss follows celebrities such as US actress Gwyneth Paltrow who has forged a second career marketing wellness products on her Goop website.

With her sculpted chee bones, grungy style and famous boyfriends including US actor Johnny Depp and British musician Pete Doherty, Moss epitomised the 1990s-era fashion scene and its hard-partying lifestyle.

But in an interview on BBC radio’s “Desert Island Discs” in July, Moss said that she now prefers trips to the garden centre and meditation to clubbing, and is “not into being out of control anymore”.

Cosmoss is all about natural skincare

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cosmoss (@cosmoss)

Vogue magazine reported that Moss, 48, spent two-and-a-half years developing the products for her new brand. So far the Cosmossbykatemoss.com website sells a small range of vegan-friendly products including tins of herbal teabags, facial oils, and essential oils infused with natural ingredients.

Moss recommends using the products in combination in “rituals” that “balance body and soul with the natural environment and the circadian cycles”.

Cosmoss is not Moss’s first venture into personal branding. She designed a line of clothing for teen fashion chain Topshop — which closed its physical stores during the pandemic — and gave her name to lipsticks by Rimmel.

In 2016 she launched a talent agency, Kate Moss Agency, signing her own daughter, Lila Moss, as well as other offspring of stars such as Ella Richards (granddaughter of Keith) and artists such as Rita Ora.

In May, Moss testified at former boyfriend Depp’s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The model said that reports that Depp once threw her down a flight of stairs were untrue.

Hero and featured image credit: Cosmoss/Instagram

This article was published via AFP Relaxnews