The best foods for hair growth, according to dietitians

Who else remembers when washing your hair with Mane n’ Tail (a shampoo and conditioner combo originally designed for horses) became all the rage for growing your own, well, mane? While it’s tempting to believe that one product can be the turnkey for growing luscious, long locks, the truth is more complicated. A wide range of factors — from genetics to hormones to nutrition — help determine how fast your hair grows. So take your healthy hair goals one step at a time starting with what you eat. Below, experts discuss the best food for hair growth by breaking down the essential nutrients and vitamins that contribute to healthy, long hair.

“Eating for optimal health and healthy hair go hand-in-hand,” says Samantha Cassetty, MS, RD, nutrition and wellness expert and co-author of Sugar Shock. “In both cases, getting sufficient protein while also focusing on wholesome plant foods will help ensure that you get the nutrients, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory compounds tied to healthier hair.” In other words, a diet that’s diverse and rich in vitamins and minerals from foods that help hair growth will give you your best shot at avoiding hair loss related to nutrient deficiencies.

That said, there are six major nutrients found in the best foods for healthy hair that are most responsible for promoting hair growth, according to Cassetty. “Healthy hair depends on certain nutrients, such as protein, biotin, vitamin A, and vitamin C,” she says. Iron and omega-3 fatty acids are two other major players in the hair growth game, she adds. Here’s why each nutrient is so important for staving off hair loss and promoting hair growth.

Vitamins and nutrients in the best foods for hair growth

Now that you better understand how important nutrition is for your hair health, it’s easy to see why the best way to make sure you’re getting everything you need in your diet is to focus on the foods that help hair growth. Just keep in mind that nutrition is just one piece of the healthy hair pie. So if you feel like you’re losing more strands than usual, or just aren’t growing hair as fast as you’d like, it’s best to consult an expert. Schedule an appointment with a trichologist, a type of specialist who can evaluate your hair and scalp for issues and recommend treatment, or your doctor who can look into any potential underlying health issues related to hair loss.

Foods that help hair growth

Yoghurt

Image: Courtesy Wilatlak Villette/Getty

You’ll find protein and iron in Greek yoghurt, making it an ideal food for hair growth. Cassetty prefers kefir, a drinkable, on-the-go option that you can pair with your regular breakfast for an extra kick of energy, and nutrients to help your hair grow long and stay healthy.

If you’re vegan, you can still get in on the hair growth benefits of yoghurt by opting for a plant-based version like almond or cashew. Just make sure you choose a high protein option and opt for one that contains plenty of hair growth nutrients such as protein and iron.

Strawberries

Image: Courtesy Ronaldo Schemidt/Getty Images

“A cup of strawberries has more than a day’s worth of vitamin C, says Cassetty. “This nutrient is needed to form collagen, which is the main component of your hair.” Spoon your berries on top of your yoghurt for a nutrient-dense breakfast that also contains more than one key nutrient for hair growth.

Brussels Sprouts

Image: Courtesy Maja Bryning – Mazgaj/Eyeem/Getty

Brussels sprouts have diverse nutritional benefits that make them stellar food for hair growth. “A cup of Brussels sprouts meets your daily vitamin C requirements, says Cassetty. “Vitamin C helps to form collagen as well as helps with plant-based iron absorption. It’s also an antioxidant that combats oxidative stress. So vitamin C has multiple roles in maintaining healthy hair.”

Salmon

“Here’s a food that boasts both protein and biotin, both helpful for hair,” says Amy Gorin, MS, RDN, a plant-based registered dietitian and owner of Plant-Based Eats in Stamford, CT. “I love to roast salmon in the oven and to pair with veggies.” Salmon also contains those oh-so-important omega-3 fatty acids. Meaning, this one fish ticks off three essential nutrients for hair growth.

Eggs

Image: Courtesy Getty Images

Eggs are one of the most affordable sources of protein, and they also happen to be great for your hair. One egg contains 6 grams of protein, plus biotin, both known for their hair growth-boosting potential. “I love to add eggs to a panini sandwich and to make avocado deviled eggs,” says Gorin.

Lentils

Image: Courtesy AdobeStock

“A cup of lentils has 18 grams of protein plus 7 milligrams of iron,” says Cassetty. “You’ll maximise iron absorption if you eat lentils with a vitamin C-rich food, such as Brussels sprouts.” Plant-based eaters will want to pay special attention since they’re at risk for not eating enough protein and iron — key nutrients for healthy hair growth, she adds.

Tofu

Image: Courtesy AdobeStock

Tofu is Gorin’s preferred plant-based source of protein because it’s a complete protein. This means it contains all of the essential amino acids your body needs to function properly, but can’t make on its own. And your body (and hair) need plenty of those essential amino acids and protein to prosper.

Chickpeas

Gorin likes to add chickpeas to her plate, especially since one cup has 15 grams of plant-based protein, necessary for growing long and strong hair. “Additionally, chickpeas contain fibre — and the combo of protein and fibre nutrients can help keep you fuller for longer and help to keep your blood sugar levels stable,” she says. Enjoy your chickpeas in a big salad or soup.

Anchovies

Anchovies are a wonderful source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids, two key nutrients for healthy hair, which is why they are a favourite hair growth food of William Gaunitz, a trichologist at Advanced Trichology. You can easily add the tiny, salty, flavourful fish to pizzas, pastas, or salads to boost your protein and omegas to support hair growth.

Tuna

Image: Courtesy Shutterstock

Enjoy 20 full grams of protein when you eat just one 3 oz (85 gm) serving of tuna. That’s about 40 percent of your recommended daily value. Protein is an essential food for hair growth, and canned tuna is a convienent protein source to keep on hand.

Red meat

Image: Courtesy Shutterstock

“Beef, buffalo, lamb, liver — for the vast majority of the human population red meat is the superfood for hair,” says Gaunitz. “Red meat contains the highest level of bioavailable iron by percentage than any other food. Additionally, there is an exorbitant volume of biotin, B complex, and zinc that all have a role in maintaining the health and highest volume of your hair.” Animal protein is also the most common way carnivores get their suggested daily allowance for that macronutrient, another reason why plant-based eaters need to pay special attention to their protein intake within the foods for hair growth and otherwise.

Beef liver is also a great food for hair growth, as it has some of the highest concentrations of vitamin A, vitamin C, and fatty acids, says Gorin.

Nuts and Seeds

Nuts and seeds are small but mighty ways to pack in a lot of hair-growth promoting nutrients into almost any meal or snack.

Add sunflower seeds to your favourite salad or drizzle sunflower butter on toast for a sizable serving of protein and iron. Flax seeds are a great source of omega-3s, and you can add them to almost everything. Sprinkle them on smoothies or warm grain bowls. Omega-3s are a star nutrient when it comes to hair growth, and flax seeds are an easy way to get a vegan omega boost sans fish.

Nuts are a great source of some of the essential nutrients for hair growth — and almonds are no exception. Adding a sprinkle to your salads or eating a handful for a snack offers biotin and plenty of plant-based protein.

All nuts are a fantastic source of protein and other vitamins, but Gorin is partial to pistachios. “These are one of my favourite nuts because they’re a complete plant protein,” she says. “Protein is very important for the hair, as the amino acids it contains are a building block of the keratin in hair. I love to add pistachios to yoghurt and to include them in vegan protein balls.”

Cod liver oil

Vitamin D3 deficiency is a common issue globally, and it influences your hair, among other health concerns, according to Gaunitz.

“Cod liver oil by percentage has the highest volume of vitamin D3 that you can consume from any food,” says Gaunitz. “Vitamin D3 controls aspects of the immune system, keratinisation, and hormone metabolism,”all of which could influence the thickness, fullness, and length of your hair, says Gaunitz. Note: More research is needed to spell out any direct correlation.

Sardines

Gaunitz is also a big fan of sardines for their fatty acids and protein, making them a great food for hair growth. While not the most popular fish choice, getting creative in the kitchen could give you a new perspective on this little fish. A single serving of sardines also contains 25 percent of your daily value of iron, making them a win, win, win.

