7 of the best detox water recipes to boost your health

Leading an unhealthy lifestyle rampant with erratic sleeping patterns, bad eating habits, a non-existent work-life balance, and ever increasing stress levels makes us all want to take a break to cleanse and detox our body, mind and soul once in a while. Let’s talk about detox water.

What if we told you that the most powerful yet ignored secret when it comes to detoxing, weight loss and glowing “glass” skin isn’t the latest workout routine you discovered on YouTube or an impossible keto diet, but … water? That’s right. Plain ol’ water can flush toxins from your kidneys and liver, boost your metabolism, and aid in losing that stubborn belly fat you just can’t seem to get rid of.

We know the internet is obsessed with making tall, gimmicky claims about water and its magical health benefits that can turn even a frog into a prince, but hear us out. We’re stepping it up a notch and calling upon something even better than water — Detox Water!

What is detox water?

Detox water is essentially plain drinking water combined with wholesome superfoods like berries, grapefruits, lemon, fresh ginger and many others to create a concoction that revitalises you, aids weight loss, and reduces both physical and mental fatigue.

It improves not just your mood, but your gastrointestinal health and metabolism among other health benefits.

Fruits like berries, grapefruits, apples, including their peels, pulp and fibre are made up of compounds that blast flab and ward off diseases in a delicious way. Why stick to ordinary drinking water when you can easily switch it up with all-natural detox drinks that will help relieve bloating and boost your immune system?

Although our body is naturally programmed to get rid of accumulated toxins through organs like the kidneys and liver that flush these out via bodily fluids, high amounts of extra toxins are absorbed thanks to pollution, and exposure to preservatives and pesticides through the foods we ingest.

These may possibly reach deep down into the tissues and cells in the body, slowly hindering our physical and mental capacities, leading to compromised immunity and diseases.

Since detox water is made simply by infusing flavour, as opposed to juicing or blending, it essentially becomes an almost zero-calorie drink. This is what makes it a popular drink for detox regimens like the “lemon detox” or “master cleanse.”

Detox water thus regularly features in weight loss plans, especially to replace high sugar drinks like soda and fruit juice with preservatives.

Get inspired by 7 of the best detox water recipes below

Pink salt ginger and lemon mint water

Image credit: Mikhail Nilov/Unsplash

Add 2 inches of fresh ginger root, 2-3 thick wedges of lemon or lemon juice and freshly crushed mint leaves to a jar of water and sprinkle a generous pinch of pink Himalayan salt, while stirring it all together.

Allow this mixture to infuse overnight or at least 4-5 hours to create a drink that fights stomach bloat, soreness of throat and aids digestion and immunity.

Our star ingredient, fresh ginger, has a long history of use in various forms of traditional and alternative medicine since it is a natural colon flusher with anti-inflammatory properties known for reducing nausea and gut related issues. It also helps combat joint and muscle pain, inflammation and cholesterol levels among other impressive health benefits.

Orange pomegranate cinnamon detox water

Image credit: Shameel Mukkath/Pexels

This is a cosy, winter-themed detox drink. Yes, you are allowed to pretend it is warm, mulled wine instead of a healthy drink while we’re at it, but it will be delicious either way!

Add 2 sticks of cinnamon to a jar of drinking water mixed with slightly crushed pomegranate seeds and a couple of slices of orange, and let it rest and infuse overnight.

Fruits and cinnamon are a great way of incorporating some sweetness into your drink minus the extra calories that other sugary additives bring along.

Pomegranates have great antioxidant properties which are beneficial for teeth, skin and hair health as well as for keeping diseases at bay.

Oranges are brimming with essential vitamins, especially vitamin C, and minerals which help keep your body slim and healthy.

Watermelon aloe vera water

Image credit: Pisauikan/Unsplash

How can we add more hydration to water? Watermelon and aloe vera to the rescue! One of the best-kept secrets to weight-loss, aloe vera juice has been a winner in Ayurvedic medicine for ages.

Aloe vera juice includes health benefits that can aid in balancing your digestive system and reduce bloating.

Watermelon is packed with nutrients, vitamins and beneficial plant compounds indicated to have anticancer effects, and a positive impact on your overall digestive and cardiovascular health.

Simply mix drinking water with a few pieces of freshly cut watermelon, aloe vera pulp or juice and consume it after a few hours as a refreshment.

Lemon cucumber mint detox water

Image credit: Shameel Mukkath/Pexels

Erase your muffin top with the help of this citrusy detox water. The trio of lemon, cucumber and mint, with its bursting vitamin C content, hydration, and digestion-promoting powers respectively, will naturally suppress your mid-day hunger pangs and binge-eating sessions.

This will help you lose weight and keep your skin glowing thanks to its silica, vitamins and antioxidants.

Infuse together 3-4 fresh wedges of lemon or lime with mint leaves and cucumber slices and drink it in the morning to kickstart your day on a healthy and refreshing note.

Ayurvedic honey turmeric tea

Image credit: Valeria Boltneva/Pexels

This detox recipe is an Ayurveda-approved superblend of antioxidants such as turmeric (haldi) topped with spices such as ginger and black pepper or even cayenne pepper if you like a bit of a kick, along with honey. Even a few sprigs of this infused detox water will help eliminate toxins and soothe your upset stomach, among a slew of other health benefits.

Turmeric is an ancient Indian spice that has now become a global sensation thanks to its healing properties. We are looking at you Starbucks Turmeric latte aka good old haldi doodh, you aren’t fooling anyone!

This detox tea will help you with weight loss and digestion, build immunity and liver health. Its endotoxins will lower the risk of catching a cold, flu and other infections as well. It’s safe to say the detox water health benefits are much needed during times like these.

Lime chia rosemary super drink

Image credit: Tamara Velazquez/Pexels

While lime or lemon is a calming, cleansing veteran, chia seeds are the hot cakes of detox. They can balance blood sugar, help in weight loss, keep your munchies at bay and even help keep your body hydrated throughout the day.

Since they expand to as much as 10 times their size when in liquid, once consumed, they will help you feel full and combat overeating.

Rich in nutrients, omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants and fibre, this drink will also result in reduction of body heat and inflammation.

Very berry detox water

Image credit: Alex Azabache/Pexels

You will undoubtedly knock back a bottle (or three) of this detox water. Blackberries and strawberries are known for their high antioxidant qualities and fibre content. This berry good detox water is the best way to enjoy a delicious drink with a hint of natural sweetness that promotes immunity.

Slice and add 3-4 fresh strawberries, a handful of whole blueberries or blackberries to a mason jar of drinking water and let it rest overnight. This detox water will lend a nice flavour and variety to your healthy drinks.

Berries are nature’s antioxidants, and are packed with vitamins and minerals that fight cell damage. Need we say more?

(Main and featured image credit: Mariah Hewins/Unsplash)