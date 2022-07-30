3 of the best foods to cool you down in hot weather

You’re not alone if you’re finding it hard to beat the heat and cool down in hot weather, with the high humidity and temperatures these days.

So what are some of the trendiest summer foods you should try when the weather gets hot? TikTok has some ideas.

In hot weather, we tend to turn to anything cold to help us beat the heat at mealtimes. But, let’s face it, you can soon get tired of lettuce. Fortunately, TikTok is a gold mine of recipe ideas, each more eccentric than the next. Here are three cold concoctions that are proving particularly popular on the platform.

What to eat in hot weather, according to TikTok

Watermelon with goat cheese

When it comes to surprising flavour combinations that you wouldn’t expect to work, you might have heard of melon with blue cheese and mint. But that’s not the only contender out there. It seems that the freshness of watermelon combines well with the crumbly texture of goat cheese. And there are several ways to road test this taste experience. You can sear pieces of watermelon on a plancha grill and sprinkle them with crumbled goat cheese, for example. Then finish off these tasty bites with a dash of balsamic vinegar. Alternatively, some TikTok users are turning watermelon slices into would-be pizza slices topped with goat cheese, cucumber and mint.

Fruity spring rolls

Spring rolls are a dim sum favourite common to Chinese and other Southeast Asian cuisines. They’re typically filled with vegetables, shrimps or meat. But on TikTok, their rice-paper wrappers are being used not just for savoury ingredients, but also to roll up fresh fruit pieces. From strawberries to kiwi to mango, budding chefs are having a field day revisiting this staple of Asian cuisine, which can then be dipped in honey-sweetened yogurt.

Cowboy caviar

Tomatoes, corn, peppers, chilies and lemon are the main components of a recipe that’s scored several million views on TikTok in recent weeks. And don’t forget the black-eyed peas — the very ingredient that inspired the name of this salad mix, traditionally served as a barbecue side dish in the US. Indeed, this recipe hails from Texas. But TikTok users are giving it their own spin, adding more exotic foods such as avocado, mango or honey.

