10 tips to help you get a good night’s sleep

If you’ve had trouble sleeping lately, we’ve got some tried-and-tested tips to help you sleep better.

Gaining weight during the pandemic? Chances are, you’re putting on pounds because you’ve not been getting enough sleep.

If you’re still working remotely or on a hybrid work schedule, the notion of not having to wake up early, spend hours getting ready and beat the traffic simply means one thing — you get to snooze. Still in your pyjamas with your out-of-bed look, you jump into a conference call at 10.00AM, reply some emails and head back to sleep again. At this rate, you find it hard to sleep and get up like you used to.

As you embrace this new lifestyle and a new routine, you’ll find that your body clock is all messed up. You remain awake and energetic even past midnight, or find yourself waking up before sunrise because you decided to sleep at 7.00PM. Whatever the situation is, you need to get back on track and not let yourself drift away from the ‘healthy’ work-life-balance lifestyle you used to religiously stand by.

Whether you’ve lost weight or put on some unknowingly (lack of sleep affects your metabolism rate), suffer from anxiety attacks or hyperactivity, or simply worrying too much — the answer to all of these and more is sleep. Once you’ve adjusted that circadian rhythm and tune your system back in line, you’ll find yourself spending more quality time at home in great spirits.

Here’s a list of 10 tips to help you sleep better:

Set a daily alarm each day to readjust your circadian rhythm. (Acharaporn Kamornboonyarush from Pexels)

Design a routine

You know yourself better than anyone else, so we don’t have to tell you how to create your own daily routine. But it’s important to set the same time on your alarm each morning and fix your bedtime. Try to stick to a sleep window of seven to eight hours, no more or less, even during weekends. Creating a structure or system is a healthy way of giving you a sense of being in control as well.

Exercise early

Working out before bed time increases endorphins and adrenaline levels, making it difficult for you to relax pre-sleep. Get your dose of HIIT or any of these home workouts early in the day or in the evening at least three hours before going to bed.

Exposure to daylight, even overcast can help you sleep better. (Credit: Kevin Menajang from Pexels)

Get as much daylight

Exposing yourself to as much daylight as possible throughout the day is as important as taking your daily supplements, making it one of the best tips to sleep better at night. Not only will you be getting your daily shot of vitamin D, exposure to environmental light helps the body recognise daytime, and associate night time with sleep. This continuously contributes to a consistent circadian rhythm or better known as your ‘body clock’.

Caffeine control

No matter the implications, many of us rely on coffee to fuel through the day. Caffeine in coffee as well as certain types of tea triggers the release of adrenaline while blocking the effects of feeling tired. But too much is never good. Caffeinated drinks are best to be taken in the morning and should be avoided after lunch.

Create the ambience

If you’ve already turned your living space a makeover, it’s time to focus on sprucing up your bedroom. But the first rule is to never turn your bedroom into a working space. You can do up your bedroom to whatever style desired but have blackout curtains to block the light, scented diffusers or candles for calming effects, and breathable sheets to help you achieve a good night’s sleep.

Keep electronics and all devices away as you relax before sleep. (Credit: Daria Shevtsova from Pexels)

Stow all electronics

We know it’s hard to put down the phone, especially when you’re flooded with social media notifications all night long. Make it a point to stop and stow all electronics away. Instead, put on some relaxing music, read a book or perform a beauty ritual while you relax your body and mind before sleep.

Stop munching

Late-night bingeing or going to bed right after a full meal can not only disrupt sleep, but causes heartburn and weight gain. Additionally, going to bed hungry can also disturb your sleep. Strike a fine line by watching your eating habits and have healthy snacks ready in the fridge in case of emergencies — never over-indulge.

Keep cool

One of the best tips to help you sleep better is managing the temperature in your room. The most ideal temperature that help induce sleep is 23C. You can set the air conditioning in your bedroom an hour before bed time and walk into a conducive space that allows you to fall asleep in no time. Keep your heart rate low by avoiding strenuous physical activity like house chores as you continue to stay calm and relaxed before bed.

Are apps useful?

While some of you are a fan of sleep-tracking apps and devices, it is more important for you to figure things out the natural way. Listen to your body and let your feelings guide you. Using apps can potentially increase your anxiety about sleep, causing more harm than good, especially if you’re already having an OCD-like behaviour.

Don’t rely on sleep-tracking app, just listen to your body. (Credit: Rozette Rago)

Drink wisely

We’re not asking you to stop drinking but even the smallest amount of alcohol can actually disrupt your sleep habits. When sugar breaks down rapidly after alcohol consumption, you’ll find it hard to go into a deep sleep, which is when you get all the restorative benefits. If you’re suffering from with insomnia, try cutting down any alcohol intake to restore your sleeping pattern.

