6 healthy ways to break your fast this Ramadan

Observed by Muslims across the globe, the holy month of Ramadan is here. During fasting, iftar is the most important meal of the day.

When the sun sets, friends and families gather together for a feast after observing a day long’s fast. Therefore, what to eat and how to eat right in order to stay healthy becomes a point of concern as your meal pattern takes a 360 degree turn these days.

Since Ramadan is a month to practice good eating habits, we have curated a list of some healthy tips like avoiding excess sugars and fried foods. Follow these cues while breaking your fast for iftar to avoid bloating and overeating.

Iftar tips to eat healthy during Ramadan

Don’t delay your iftar

It usually happens that one is unable to have their meal on time despite fasting the whole day. But, this should not be taken lightly because staying without food for irregular periods of time is not healthy. Especially during this season, when heat is at its peak, it tends to drain out your nutrition through sweat and can make you severely tired. Therefore, make sure to have your meals on time.

Start with a drink

Dehydration is one of the main causes of many summer health hazards. And during Ramadan, when one doesn’t get to drink water the whole day, it is important to hydrate yourself properly during the iftar. However, have your water in proper proportions before meals and don’t bloat yourself up prior to dinner. You can even team your glass of water by adding some protein powder, vegetables and fruits.

Go for fruits

After a day’s long fast, it is quite obvious to crave something solid and sugary. But it is recommended that you stay away from foods with preservatives and added sugar. Instead, opt for fruits. One of the ideal fruits to break your fast with are dates. They have high nutritional value and have natural sugar. Meanwhile, one can also pick cherries, lychees, grapes and other citrus fruits, which are healthy for your skin and body during summer.

Try soups

Starting your Ramadan’s iftar meal with soup is a great option. This can help you deal with indigestion which one often faces after being empty stomach and eating suddenly after the day’s long fast. Soups are also a simple way to stay hydrated amidst the scorching heat. You can pick multiple types of them to make sure it has a lot of vegetables that are nutritious.

Balance is key

Having a balanced diet during Ramadan is important. People often tend to stuff themselves up with fattening foods as they think such a meal will help sustain themselves for the next day. Having an excess amount of unhealthy food at one go can lead to unnecessary weight gain. You need to balance important nutrients in your diet. Therefore, go for protein-rich foods like legumes, beans or tofu to eat healthily and maintain muscle mass. One can even have fish, nuts and fruits like avocado to maintain the meal pattern’s balance.

Have some carbs

Those who think eating healthy is about excluding carbs are wrong. While fasting, your body changes and uses stored carbohydrates called glycogen for energy. This makes it important for you to refill those used carbs in your body to get going for the next day. Therefore, along with a good amount of greens, add some carbs like sweet potatoes, brown rice, pasta, et cetera to your meal.

