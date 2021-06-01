All the essential oils you need to stay calm in this lockdown

Inhale the aromatic essential oil. Exhale the video meeting that should have been an email — yup, we said it.
As we become more accustomed to working from home, and the initial marvel of conference calls, home office design, and baking bread has worn down, there’s no shame in admitting life can get stressful.
Maybe the internet broke down for the eighth time today. Maybe your kids need attention you just can’t give them right now. Or maybe your online shopping order seems to have gone missing.
Who would have thought staying at home all day could be anything but 24/7 relaxation?
Always ones to look for wholesome and holistic ways of dealing with stress, we recently turned to essential oils as an aide. Shop some of our favourites below, and see which ones are best suited for lockdown troubles you may face.
(Main image credit: S O C I A L . C U T/Unsplash)
For all those days when you wake up in a rush and can’t quite find your bearings, use this Muji Essential Lime Oil with your diffuser. The sharp and crisp citrus scent will instantly awaken you, and help to pull you out of your groggy morning state. Muji actually recommends this be used in office spaces or meetings rooms “where you need to concentrate,” so it’s ideal for the home office, really.
The star ingredients: Lime peel (awakens and aids concentration)
How to use it: Add 3-5 to the water you’re using with your diffuser
Price: RM44.90
You know that feeling of overwhelm when you open your inbox? For moments where you need to breathe and rebalance, this Aesop Anouk Oil Burner Blend is your saviour. It describes itself as “the perfect antidote to stress and hurriedness,” and can thereby help combat that sinking feeling when unexpected surprises come calling.
The star ingredients: Lemon rind, ylang ylang, bergamot rind (all calming)
How to use it: Add 3-5 drops to the oil burner and replenish frequently
Price: RM129
It’s easy to get so sucked into monthly reports and emails and Insta-stalking your co-workers that you forget to mind your posture, relax your eyes, and stretch your limbs. For that extra boost, we love the UMA Pure Energy Wellness Oil, designed to be a “healthy alternative to caffeine” for maintaining energy levels. Get up and do a few jumping jacks, cat and cow yoga poses, or just a roll of your shoulders. For when energy levels dip, here’s a good one to go for.
The star ingredients: Rosemary (alleviates exhaustion), peppermint (boosts alertness and creativity)
How to use it: Massage 4-5 drops onto pulse points, temples, behind the ears, and take a deep inhale from your hands
Price: US$85 (approximately RM350)
When it feels like everything is out of control, focus on your breathing — and breathe in the dōTERRA Balance blend. Tranquillity and balanced, the frankincense is a grounder that can help stay rooted while the Blue Chamomile keeps you calm. Have you ever tried meditation? Close your eyes for a few minutes.
The star ingredients: Orange peel (antibacterial, uplifting), frankincense (reduces anxiety), Indian sandalwood (can treat headache)
How to use it: Add 4-8 drops to water in an oil burner or diffuser
Price: RM128
If essential oils are too distracting during your working day, you can also use them as a treat at the end of your day. This Jurlique Lavender Pure Essential Oil is a great way to kick back and unwind. One of the more traditional (yet extremely beloved) essential oils, it’s a beautiful way to mentally teleport yourself to a French lavender field. Play pretend that there’s no WiFi there, either.
The star ingredients: Lavender (balancing and soothing)
How to use it: Add 5-7 drops to water in a diffuser or burner, or take things to the next level and combine it with a carrier oil to use for massage
Price: RM107