Everyone could use a little rest and relaxation. If you have pampering on your mind, make your way to these locations to experience the best spas in KL and PJ.

From your run-of-the-mill massages that will melt your stress away to more unconventional treatments (think sweat spas and acupuncture), we’ve compiled a list of spas in KL and PJ that will be worth every penny. Each of your excursions to these spots will have you coming back home—and the office—a brand new person.