The best home and tech gadgets to combat PM2.5

If you’re like us, you probably woke up, opened up the blinds, and loudly exclaimed, “What on Earth is that?” The intense smog is no joke, and here are some home gadgets to help combat PM 2.5.

Scores of tech gadgets have changed people’s lives and provided quick solutions to everyday problems, including the PM2.5 period that we all despise. Whether you’re resting at home or heading outside, check out this list of tech gadgets we’ve curated and find yourself a suitable companion to keep yourself protected from the air pollution all around us. Perhaps some of these items can serve as extra protection in the fight for better air.

[Hero and featured image credit: Dyson/Website]

10 home and tech gadgets to combat PM2.5