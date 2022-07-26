How the 80/20 rule is helping you rediscover a balanced diet

One way to do away with diets — which are often ineffective — is to follow the 80/20 rule. This magic formula allows you to find a balance between healthy eating and treat foods.

A look at how the 80/20 rule promises to help you reach your ideal weight without depriving yourself.

No more diets, which, in the end, usually make you gain back the weight you lost anyway. The 80/20 method aims to help you rebalance your diet long-term. It is not really even a diet, but a new set of eating habits to adopt. The main objective is to lose weight and especially to stabilise your weight, with no more yo-yo dieting or piling on the pounds as soon as you start eating normally again.

The rule is simple. It involves making sure that 80% of your meals are healthy, balanced recipes, while the remaining 20% can be “pleasure foods.” With this approach, you are entitled, for example, to two “cheat meals” per week. This method is based on the Pareto principle. According to this rule, described by the Italian economist Vilfredo Pareto, about 80% of consequences are produced by just 20% of causes. Such observations can also be seen in the world of work, economics and in food.

Image: Courtesy of Clark Douglas/@clark_douglas/Unsplash

The method requires eating a balanced diet 80% of the time. As such, fruit, vegetables, vegetable proteins, legumes, meat or fish will make up 80% of your meals. You must eat a variety of foods, in appropriate quantities, and avoid overly processed foods as much as possible.

For the remaining 20% of meals, you can relax and indulge yourself with a rich diet, but one that brings you pleasure. From burgers to chips, chocolate and pizza, there are no forbidden foods as long as the quantities remain reasonable.

To boost the effects of this new regime, add some exercise, such as walking, running or yoga.

This story is published via AFP Relaxnews.

[Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy PeopleImages/Getty Images]