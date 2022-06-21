International Yoga Day 2022: 10 yoga instructors to take lessons from

It’s International Yoga Day, and in celebration of this, we PrestigeOnline Malaysia spotlights 10 best yoga instructors in KL that you can book classes with, and where you can attend those flows.

Whether you’re kickstarting your yoga journey, or even if you’re already a pro at it, these top yoga instructors are the ones to pay attention to. From their impeccable forms to intuitive and attentive guidance, you will be well on your way to becoming an adept yogi yourself.

With varying types and styles of yoga lessons offered between the ten of them, anyone and everyone can join a class and find their preferences. Whether you’re into graceful aerial yoga, or the coordination of vinyasa yoga, there will be a yoga style to fit your needs and wants.

But before we go into the top yoga instructors in town, what are some of the key benefits of incorporating yoga into your daily or weekly routine? For starters, yoga is great for those who are looking for a low-intensity form of workout. Healthline reports 16 other potential benefits of yoga, but these are the confirmed benefits: you will notice improved flexibility, mental health, balance, brain functioning, as well as posture and body awareness.

Now that you know what you stand to gain from this practice, it’s time to get to know the best in the game to learn from.

In celebration of International Yoga Day, these are the top 10 yoga instructors in KL:

Sandra Woo

Sandra Woo doing what she does best. Image credit: Sandra Woo/Instagram

For Sandra Woo, yoga is a way of life. She’s not only one of the best instructors in KL, but she herself is also a student, studying under the tutelage of Manoj Kaimal of Manasa Yoga Malaysia. Her primary focuses at this studio are hatha yoga and yin yoga — perfect for those who seek the calming relief of yoga practice. Sandra finds mindful movement and conditioning to be the key to a good flow and works closely with physiotherapists to educate the industry on their importance.

Book a class with Sandra at Karma Yoga, located in Telawi. Virtual and in-person classes available.

Agalyah Maniam

Agalyah Maniam takes her practice wherever she goes. Image credit: Agalyah Maniam/Instagram

Agalyah Maniam is not only a TV presenter and actress, she’s also a certified yoga instructor. If you’re searching for an instructor that focuses on the fun in the practice, then it’s safe to say, you’ve found it in Agalyah. Join her class as she takes you from one pose to another at the studio she founded. At the moment, you can also join her retreat that is taking place from 16 to 17 July at Hulu Langat.

Book a class with Agalyah at Winvalley Yoga & Wellness, located in Puchong, Subang, Klang, Petaling Jaya, and Kuala Lumpur.

Yuki

Strike a pose. Image credit: Yuki/Instagram

At yay studio, Yuki teaches mat yoga, from gentle flows on Sunday mornings to ashtanga fusion and vinyasa flows on the weekdays. If you require one-on-one sessions with her, she’s open to scheduling that for you, or if you’d like to get your friends into your yoga journey, Yuki is also available for group classes.

Book a class with Yuki at yay studio, located in Subang Jaya. All classes held in-person.

Atilia Haron

Multi-hyphenate Atilia Haron practising yoga. Image credit: Atilia Haron/Instagram

You’ve definitely heard of this name before. Atilia Haron is a singer-songwriter, actress, and model — and now you know her as one of Kuala Lumpur’s top yoga instructors. She founded the yoga studio Hippie Hub, and along with her fellow instructors, the studio offers an array of yoga classes for the novice to the experts. At the moment, Atilia teaches Basic Flow and Vikasa Flow, a fitness-based approach to the Vinyasa flow. For International Yoga Day 2022, the studio is conducting a free class at KLCC Park on 25 June, at 7:30 am.

Book a class with Atilia at Hippie Hub, located at Damansara Perdana. Virtual and in-person classes available.

Junko Kominami

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Junko (@kominamijunko)

Junko Kominami is the co-founder of Inspired Yoga Studio, where she holds fun classes with her humorous instructions. She teaches two classes at the moment, named Flowy and Stretchy. As a Japanese living in Kuala Lumpur, she offers yoga classes in both languages: English and Japanese.

Book a class with Junko at Inspired Yoga Studio, located in Damansara Perdana. All classes held in-person.

Jojo Struys

Join Jojo as she takes you on a journey of self-discovery through yoga. Image credit: Jojo Struys/Instagram

If you’re in the market for a soulful yoga practice that is interlaced with mindful meditation, it’s time to book a class with Jojo Struys, one of the best yoga instructors in KL. In her practice, she teaches you to reconnect with the inner you to ground yourself, and teaches you breathwork. Aside from yoga classes, you can also attend her energising sound baths for a total spiritual journey.

Book a class with Jojo at OhanaJo, located in Sunway SPK. Virtual and in-person classes available.

Shelyne Leng

Shelyne Leng is ready to take you to your limit. Image credit: Shelyne Leng/Instagram

Mommies-to-be, Shelyne is the instructor for you, as she specialises in prenatal yoga. But aside from that, she also teaches Vinyasa and Hatha yoga at Akasa Fit. Known for her passionate guidance, she designs her classes to suit everyone. One thing you will definitely notice in her classes is the music. As an audio engineering graduate, she puts special attention on her musical curation.

Book a class with Shelyne at Akasa Fit.

Davesh Shah

Davesh Shah is in zen. Image credit: The Flow Studio

If you’re looking into yoga to decompress from a high-stress job, Davesh is here to help. With his soothing voice peppering in sprinkles of mindfulness throughout the practice, you’ll leave the studio feeling like all the tension has melted off your shoulders. At The Flow Studio, Davesh focuses on assisting you with breathwork and meditation throughout the flow.

Book a class with Davesh at The Flow Studio, located at Bangsar, TTDI, and Damansara Heights. Virtual and in-person classes available.

Edward Chung

Join Edward in his yoga classes to experience flexibility. Image credit: Edward Chung/Instagram

Ready to get into that shape this International Yoga Day? If you’re looking for a yoga class to up the ante, then tune in to Edward’s at Akasa Fit. There, he focuses on Hatha and Vinyasa, and he’s known for his dynamic and creative approach in class. But don’t worry if you’re new to the practice, as he will be helping you achieve your fitness goals and chart your progress.

Book a class with Edward at Akasa Fit.

Jenifer Ooi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenifer Alicia Ooi (@jenifer.yoga)

As founder of Karma Yoga, Jenifer is the one to go to if you’re looking for a yoga community to join. At the studio, she teaches Vinyasa, Hatha, and Yin yoga, and she aims to cultivate the practice of being kind to oneself. For International Yoga Day, Karma Yoga collaborated with the community to share the wonders of the practice at Kongsi KL.

Book a class with Jenifer at Karma Yoga, located in Telawi.

Featured image credit: Edward Chung/Instagram; Hero image credit: Agalyah Maniam/Instagram