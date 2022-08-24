Watch Kristin Cavallari crush her deadlift PR with this 185-pound lift

Kristin Cavallari has been open about her health journey over the past few months. Back in June, she chatted with Us Weekly about how her body has recently transformed. “I’ve put on a lot of weight in the last few years, but in a good way,” she told the publication. Looking back at old photos, she now sees how thin she was, she explained, adding that her goal is to maintain the muscle she has now.

Kristin Cavallari crushes her deadlift PR and shared her health journey

Later that month, Cavallari shared a series of snaps on Instagram with a candid caption about how her body has changed due to stress and motherhood. “I’ve come a long way from a few years ago, and I’m really proud of the progress I’ve made. I don’t even recognise the girl in those other 2 photos..and no, I never had an eating disorder..that was purely stress,” wrote the reality TV star in the caption of her post. “I work out really hard and am dedicated to a healthy lifestyle, and I think just because I’m a mom doesn’t mean I can’t be proud of my body and be comfortable in my skin.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari)

If you follow Cavallari on Instagram, it’s no secret she’s been putting in work at the gym. In fact, the Laguna Beach star just beat her deadlift personal record, and she proved it by sharing a video of the set with her followers. In the quick clip, the mom of three grips a trap bar stacked with 185 pounds of weight while barefoot. She’s wearing a black sports bra and leggings with her hair in a high ponytail as she does three deadlift reps before releasing the weight on the ground.

“185lbs ?? new record for me,” wrote Cavallari in the caption of her post. Followers were quick to share messages of support in the comments section, including fellow Laguna Beach alum Jason Wahler. “That’s more than I can do!” he wrote. Watch the post where Kristin Cavallari crushes her deadlift PR.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari)

“Kristin’s current goal is to get stronger and to continue to live a healthy lifestyle,” her fitness trainer, Kevin Klug, tells Shape. The two have been working together about three times a week for nearly a year, but Klug makes it clear that Cavallari puts in the work with or without him. “I am just the steering wheel of the ship and try to aid in redefining her perceived limitations.”

As for Cavallari breaking her deadlift PR, it comes down to her attitude, says Klug. “Kristin has never told me ‘No, I’m not doing that,'” he explains. “With that attitude alone, it allows her to get better and stronger.” Of course, there were some specific training strategies at play too.

When they first started training together, Cavallari was used to doing 12 to 15 reps for each exercise. “There’s a time and place for that, but I wanted to give her something a little different,” says Klug. “We make sure we start every session trying to develop power by working in the one to five rep range by using fast twitch movements, such as plyometrics, medicine ball tosses, and sprints,” he explains. “This prepares her body to get ready to move heavier weight than what she is used to lifting.”

Although Cavallari dreads most of the exercises they do together “probably because the stuff she’s doing isn’t easy,” admits Klug, “she’s not afraid of it,” he adds. It also helps that she’s motivated by wanting to keep up with her three kids (all between the ages of five and 10), Klug shares.

If you’re interested in adding strength training to your fitness routine but don’t know where to start, Klug suggests finding “an accountability partner,” whether that means hiring a coach who’s within your budget or enlisting the help of a more experienced friend. “And aside from that, keep it simple! Doing four to five movements (that you know how to do) is likely the best program you can do,” he says.

This story first appeared on www.shape.com

(Credit for the hero and featured image: Getty images)

© 2021 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved. Licensed from Shape.com and published with permission of Meredith Corporation. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited.

Shape and the Shape Logo are registered trademarks of Meredith Corporation. Used under License.