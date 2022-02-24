6 luxurious yoga mats to add to your fitness rotation — and when to change it

Just like your running shoes and other fitness gear, your yoga mat should also be changed regularly. This, of course, depends on the wear and tear of the mat itself. While some yogis are on the mat as many as three times a day, others might be exercising less frequently.

So how do you tell if it’s your last savasana with the current yoga mat? While it may be difficult to part ways with your favourite mat, pilling is always a tell-tale sign to ditch it.

Another sign of wear and tear is when there is noticeable unevenness.. You may think that it might be tough to discern (what with the mats themselves being barely 1cm thick) but you’ll feel the difference — the cushion gradually wears away over time, which could lead to you feeling less supported, or worse, causes pain and discomfort post-class.

However, you can prolong the lives of your go-to yoga mats. With proper storage and maintenance, the mats should last longer, allowing you to continue your flow with ease. For those that live and breathe yoga, a mat hanger or a display rack are great ways to arrange and showcase your favourite mats. If you’re on the other side of the spectrum, consider having a bag to store your mat in, or even a designated drawer.