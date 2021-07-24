How businesses can cultivate mindfulness in the workplace

Feeling burnt out, uninspired and disengaged at work?

The stress of any kind affects both the employer and employee, leading to more issues faced by companies, including workplace conflicts and even incurring losses. Thus, to maintain a healthy work environment and improve employee morale, corporates employ programmes like counselling, psychotherapy and special tours such as a few days at wellness retreats. However, they may not always yield desired results.

This is why many of the world’s most famous companies, including Google, Facebook and Intel, are turning to a solution known as ‘mindfulness’. Scientifically proven , mindfulness is simple and designed to benefit the body and mind by reducing stress, improving creativity, enhancing concentration and bolstering the immune system. The result is a rise in healthier employees and productivity. So how can a business manager cultivate mindfulness at the workplace? Here are some ways.

(Main image credit: Christina@wocintechchat.com/Unsplash)