Pink October: Where to get a breast screening in Kuala Lumpur

As it’s now Breast Cancer Awareness Month, or Pink October, we’ve curated a guide of healthcare facilities where you can receive breast screening or mammogram services in KL.

It’s never too early to get yourself screened and we’re here to tell you why. As stated by the Breast Cancer Foundation, breast cancer is the most common form of cancer affecting women. At least one in 19 Malaysian women is at risk. However, the chances of survival rate are higher, if it’s detected early.

We’re sure you’ve heard of this, but the best way to notice change is by understanding how your breasts usually look and feel. Get in the habit of doing a breast self-examination once a month. The best time to examine your breasts is usually a week after your menstrual.

Suppose you notice a lump or swelling — in the breast, upper chest or armpit. Perhaps a change in colour (red or inflamed) around the nipple and more? Don’t panic. Instead, make an appointment with these hospitals and organisations in KL for a breast screening.

If you’ve been vigilant and got yourself screened recently, don’t forget to share this list with your family and friends as well. It’s always a good idea to get checked whether or not you have any symptoms, so do encourage your peers and loved ones to get screened regularly.

With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, many hospitals and clinics are offering free mammogram or promotions, so there’s no time like the present to book an appointment.

Where to get a breast screening in KL:

National Cancer Society Malaysia

Free mammogram screening. Available now till 31 October 2022

To make an appointment, call 03-2698-7351 or email chsc@cancer.org.my

Address: 66, Jalan Raja Muda Abdul Aziz, Kuala Lumpur

KPJ Damansara

3D Mammogram + Ultrasound (including radiologist report): RM350

For more information, call 03 -7718-1000 (ext. 1118) or check out the website here.

KPJ Ampang Puteri

Premium women screening package: RM260

The screening includes consultation by a wellness doctor, body mass index, vision test, blood glucose & cholesterol, breast and pelvic examination, pap smear, ultrasound pelvis, mammogram + medical report

check out the website.

Subang Jaya Medical Care

3D Mammogram: RM330 (valid from 1 – 31 October 2022)

For more information, call 03-5639-1433 or WhatsApp +6019-200-0106

Pantai Hospital

Get a complimentary breast screening with every purchase of a basic screening package at RM298

Enjoy a 10% discount on our Women’s premium screening packages (Well-Woman, RM1,550)

Breast screening digital mammogram or ultrasound add-on at only RM150, including doctor’s consultation session.

Gynae specialists package for only RM250 (including consultation with gynaecologist)

For more information, call 03-2296-0837 or check out the website here.

Gleneagles Hospital Kuala Lumpur

Ultrasound breast: RM250

2D Mammgram: RM280

3D Mammogram: RM380

This promotion is valid until 30 November 2022. To make an appointment, call 03-4141-3282/3381 or check out the website here.

Damai Service Hospital

Mammogram: RM120

Breast Ultrasound: RM120

Mammogram + Breast Ultrasound: RM180

For more information, call 03-4043-4900 (Ext 757) or check out the website here.

Prince Court Medical Centre

3D Mammogram: RM220 and add-on ultrasound for RM100 only (valid from 1 to 31 October 2022)

For more information, call 03-2160-0355 or email us enquiries@princecourt.com and head over to the website.

Ara Damansara Medical Centre

Treasure Ladies Package (20-40 years old) includes wellness package and breast ultrasound including pap smear at RM498

Precious Women (40 years and above) includes Corporate Prime + Women add-on, breasts ultrasound and mammogram

To book an appointment, call 03-5639-1888 or WhatsApp +6019-219-1616

