Protein shake alternatives for a healthy dose of protein after your workout

As an essential nutrient, protein is especially paramount if you’re working out or trying to stay fit. While the easiest way to get your dose is to grab a bottle of protein powder, our body does not necessarily get the best from it. Couple that with its foul flavours, it makes one hunt for protein shake alternatives. Here are a few that are completely natural and healthy.

Protein shake alternatives for your post-workout routine

Eggs

Image: Courtesy Unsplash/Coffeefy Workafe

One of the best protein shake alternatives, eggs is often the go-to choice for proteins. A medium-sized egg contains about 5.7 grams of protein. A lot of people are often of the opinion that protein is only found in egg whites, while the yolk is rich in fats. However, the yolk amounts to about half of the protein content of the egg. So when you eat the egg as a whole, with the whites and the yolk, you get a complete source of protein and other nutrients such as healthy omega-3 fatty acids and good cholesterol.

Cherry juice

Image: Courtesy Unsplash/Rirri

Tart cherry juice is known to help reduce inflammation and oxidative damage, because of its high content of antioxidants. This means it is a great way to relax your muscles post an intense workout. It packs in not only the proteins that your body needs but also a whole lot of other health benefits. It contains calcium, B vitamins, magnesium, iron, omega-3 and omega-6 fats. It is also believed to increase muscle strength while relaxing your sore muscles.

Cottage cheese

Image: Courtesy Unsplash/Lena Kudryavtseva

Cottage cheese makes for a great post-workout snack for its high casein content. Casein is a slow-digesting protein that feeds your muscles slowly rather than dumping it all into your digestive system at once. Not just that, it’s also quite low on fat content, thus making it a great protein shake alternative.

Overnight oats with chia seeds

Image: Courtesy Instagram/spirende_veganer

With this, you combine the best of both worlds. Oats and chia seeds are both high in protein content. Overnight oats have become pretty common these days, as they are easy to make even on days you are running late, and of course, the whole lot of benefits it comes with. Oats contain 6 grams of protein per half-cup serving and chia seeds are high in fibres, protein, calcium and omega-3s.

Whole grain toast with peanut butter

Image: Courtesy Unsplash/Shashi Chaturvedula

Rich in carbs and proteins, this meal is just what you need after sweating it out at your workout. The health benefits from this simple meal are plenty, as they are high in complex carbohydrates, plant-based protein, and healthy fats. This mix of vital nutrients is perfect for building muscles and replenishing your glycogen stores. This makes it one of the best protein shake alternatives out there for your post-workout routine.

Fish

Image: Courtesy Unsplash/Alex Teixeira

Fish like sardines and tuna are an incredible source of protein. One ounce of these fish contains more than 7 grams of real food protein and a whole lot of omega 3 fatty acids, which makes sure that the proteins are properly absorbed in your body. Sardines also help in reducing inflammation in your muscles and can help reduce soreness after a good workout. You can either have a good plate of grilled fish or mix some in your salad and you’re good to go!

Pumpkin seeds

Image: Courtesy Unsplash/engin akyurt

Pumpkin seeds are full of fibre and iron. One-third cup of these seeds contain about 15 grams of protein and accounts for 30% of your daily recommended intake of iron, thus making these excellent protein shake alternatives. They are also high in minerals like magnesium and zinc. Not just that, with the tryptophan content present in pumpkin seeds, they boost serotonin production too!

Lentils

Image: Courtesy Unsplash/Süheyl Burak

Lentils are an essential part of every Indian household. With about 9 grams of protein per half-cup serving, lentils are perfect to control changes in blood sugar. Apart from protein, they are also high in fibre, iron and other minerals. The best part about lentils is that you can have them in a number of ways. You can either have your regular bowl of daal, make vegan meatballs, or toss them in your salad.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.