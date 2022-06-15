Watch Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause crush an intense full-body workout

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause didn’t skip a beat between winning the MTV Movie & TV Award for Best Reality Star and getting back to work on her fitness. She trains with NASM-certified personal trainer and CEO of Power 8, Ocho, who shared videos of her doing an outdoor full-body circuit workout on Instagram earlier this week.

“Been locked in w/ my champ @chrishell.stause for a year & a half now & it only gets better,” wrote Ocho in the caption of his post. “The grind is different. Straight from winning an award at the MTV awards to the work. Work ethic is like no other.”

The clips show Stause powering through five exercises in the Los Angeles sunshine. The moves focus on her glutes, core, and pretty much all areas of her body, Ocho tells Shape. “Every single session is a full-body workout,” he says, adding that they do a lot of high-intensity workouts.

Chrishell Stause full-body workout

In the first clip, the 40-year-old does dumbbell static lunges with a backward kick. She stands and pauses on her standing leg with each rep for an added stability and balance challenge. In the next slide, she does side squats with a press using a large loop resistance band (sometimes called a superband). She moves side-to-side with the superband beneath her feet and held at shoulder height in her hands before pressing it overhead between squats.

From there, Stause does lateral shuffle squats, holding a dumbbell in each hand. She lifts the weights up to perform cleans with every other step using momentum. This move is followed by sit-up combos, in which she holds a bent-leg boat pose and does shoulder press reps. Finally, Stause wraps things up with 100 in-and-out crunches, holding herself in a modified bent-leg boat pose with hands on the mat behind her as she extends and retracts her legs and core. The move is made all the more challenging with a resistance band anchored around her feet.

At the end of the workout, Ocho asks Stause how she’s feeling. “I’m tired,” she says as she collapses on her yoga mat. While she doesn’t seem to use overly heavy weights, she’s getting a lot out of those dumbbells, resistance bands, and her own bodyweight, says Albert Matheny, RD, CSCS, co-founder of SoHo Strength Lab, Promix Nutrition, and ARENA, who watched the clip. “She’s using multiple muscle groups and dynamic motion,” he adds, noting that all of the exercises are also “somewhat cardiovascularly challenging,” — meaning, she’s getting cardio and resistance training in one workout.

Overall, it’s an efficient total-body workout, says Matheny. The dumbbells add “additional weight and stress” to Stause’s exercises, and the resistance bands add an additional layer of challenge. “You have to use a lot of stabilising muscles and are under constant tension [when using resistance bands],” he says.

While these exercises may be too advanced for beginners, if you’re comfortable with strength training and high-intensity moves and have dumbbells, a mat, and a resistance band at home, you can certainly give this workout a go. Ocho’s advice for trying these moves? “Just make sure you push yourself and challenge yourself,” he says. “Give 100 percent.”

