Take your home training to new heights with the all-new Technogym Ride

Every spin-fiend knows that a great bike makes all the difference. With Technogym’s latest launch, the brand expertly combines Italian luxury with wellness technology to result in the best experience for at-home training.

Too busy to head out to a spin class? Now you can get that same adrenaline rush right at home. The all-new Technogym Ride is the brand’s first all-in-one bike that takes its users through an immersive indoor cycling experience that will blow you away. Integrated with a 22-inch console that gives you direct access to some of the top cycling apps such as Zwift, Strava, TrainingPeaks, and Kinomap, you can also track your output right on the bike itself.

It’s not only for the technical experts though — if you’re more of a casual cyclist, and could use something more entertaining to keep you going, the bike supports entertainment apps such as Netflix. With this, you can binge-watch on your favourite shows while getting your workout in!





On days when you miss having a trainer to hype you up, Technogym Live is an interface that provides a similar form of guidance. A whole library of on-demand videos is available, featuring guided trainer-led sessions, personalised athletic workouts, and engaging virtual outdoor training.

According to Lester Neil Francis, Country Manager of Technogym Malaysia, the brand is excited to connect with the Technogym community across the globe. “We are committed to growing the worldwide community through our Technogym Ecosystem, the first and only integrated platform capable of delivering wellness and training programs on Technogym smart equipment as well as your personal device. It connects every user to a global wellness community, embracing everyone who has access to a Technogym product.”

Aside from this exciting new launch, the Home range also welcomed the Myrun and the Technogym Bench — an all-in-one station that can offer over 200 workout options. Fitted with weighted knuckles, elastic bands, dumbbells, and a training mat fitted seamlessly in an elegant manner.

Discover more about the Technogym Ride here, or explore the brand’s showroom located at Technogym Experience Centre, No.69 Jalan Ara, Bangsar, 59100, Kuala Lumpur.

All images: Technogym Malaysia