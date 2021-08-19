Under Armour SEA Training Manager, Ian Choo, explains how the UA Sportsmask works.

When Under Armour released the revolutionary UA Sportsmask, it was a timely response to the post-pandemic recovery movement. At least in Malaysia, we were slowly coming to realise the new reality of post-pandemic fitness with SOPs for gyms and studios reopening. It was still a surprise however, when on its first day of the masks’ launch, they were sold out before even hitting the stores.

For the uninitiated, the UA Sportsmask is a reusable, water-resistant performance face mask design for maximum breathability by Under Armour’s innovation team. This first-of-its-kind mask functions to reduce the spread of respiratory droplets by the wearer while offering essential protection during training and group exercises.

The UA Sportsmask features a unique, three-layer model engineered for athletes during performance. The innermost layer is the Spacer Fabric that is light but has air pockets for structure, so it stays off the mouth and nose for better airflow. The middle layer is the Open-Cell Foam, a breathable component that lets air through but makes it hard for moisture and sweat to pass. The outermost surface is the UA Iso-Chill fabric (used in Under Armour’s golf polos and outdoor line) that feels cool against the skin, stretches and is treated with PROTX2, a non-metal anti-microbial technology which inhibits growth of bacteria on the mask — allowing you to feel fresh from start to finish.

However, it is important to note that the masks are non-surgical, non-medical and are created with the focus on performance — a great form of personal protective equipment for those who simply cannot optimally work out at home.

So what’s all the hype about the UA Sportsmask? Under Armour SEA Training Manager, Ian Choo, explains.