Unwind and discover yourself at Banyan Tree’s Urban Wellbeing Sanctuary experience

We live in a time where daily stressors are aplenty and perpetual, therefore it goes without saying that it’s crucial to periodically take some time off and rediscover our inner-self to bounce back recharged and refreshed.

Nestled in the wonderful concrete jungle of Kuala Lumpur is a haven of relaxation. Known to cater various wellbeing experiences at their hotels around the world, Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur’s Urban Wellbeing Sanctuary experience is one that you should make time for amid the hustle and bustle of the city.

With the Urban Wellbeing Sanctuary experience, a curated journey of self-knowledge through curated experiences encompassing multiple activities, dining, spa rejuvenation and of course, a wonderfully relaxing stay makes for a wholesome vacation that emphasises on wellbeing.

Ranging from a two-day stay or more, guests are guided through a simple and structured, codified approach of eight pillars; Sleep and Rest, Dietary Awareness, Bonding and Connection, Physical Vitality, Cultivate the Mind, Learning and Development, Harmony with Nature, and Sustained Practices.



The flexible system of discovery is designed so guests may choose their own activities throughout their stay, such as meditation, HIIT, cardio, pilates, yoga and more, based on the areas they wish to prioritise – all guided by skilled wellness professionals.

With a complimentary daily balanced breakfast and afternoon nutrition platter, guests can expect their room to be equipped with wonderful mindfulness tools such as a sound bowl, aromatherapy diffuser, and nightly rest rituals that includes a relaxing bath experience. The standard F&B amenities in the room are also replaced with a great selection of juices and fruits.

Opting for the Urban Wellbeing Sanctuary also provides a great number of privileges. Guests may enjoy up to 30% off a la carte Spa treatments, as well as 30% off wellbeing cuisine at Banyan Tree’s Horizon Grill and Ebisu.

With the Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur’s Urban Wellbeing Sanctuary, the experience doesn’t just end once you leave the premises. Instead, expect to head home with a wealth of knowledge about your wellbeing and receive a guide on healthy living, home exercise, and other recommended practises to bring home for your continued experience!

To explore the Urban Wellness Sanctuary experience at Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur, visit: https://wellbeing.banyantree.com