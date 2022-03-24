Want to get better sleep? A new survey suggests you should aim for a 9:39 pm bedtime

If you wake up from a night of sleep still feeling groggy, you may want to reconsider your usual bedtime. A new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Serta Simmons Bedding, which surveyed 2,000 people, found that respondents who report getting excellent sleep hit the hay at exactly 9:39 pm. What’s more, 70 percent of participants say they need their nighttime environment to be a certain way—cool and quiet—to get their best sleep.

The best time to go to bed for better sleep, according to a new survey

Although people who reported having the best sleep go to bed on the earlier side, the average person has their eyes shut by 10 pm and nearly a fifth of respondents go to bed later than that. The respondents who reported hitting the hay earliest are from the millennial generation, followed by generation X and baby boomers. Additionally, baby boomers prefer to get shut-eye in a silent room (31 percent) with some light on (72 percent)—two conditions that also contribute to excellent sleep. Just as your age group can determine your sleeping habits, so does the region you live in. According to the survey people in the Northeast are more than twice as likely to prefer a warm room compared to respondents living in the South.

How people choose to fall asleep also varied across the respondents. Most participants (66 percent) prefer to sleep with a blanket nearby year-round, along with waiting at least an hour after their last meal to go to sleep (61 percent). Some differences come in when considering sound and light, with 36 percent of people preferring to sleep with some light on compared to 29 percent who would rather snooze in the dark. What’s more, 34 percent like to sleep with sound on over 33 percent who like silence.

To prepare for bed, most people take less than half an hour to complete their nightly routine, which includes brushing their teeth (45 percent), completing their skincare routine (41 percent), and watching television (38 percent). Once respondents are ready for bed, falling asleep is a challenge for many. Most participants (66 percent) report that they stay up thinking about everything they need to accomplish the next day and some can’t fall asleep because they’re worried about their family (42%) or work (41%).

When they do hit the hay, however, the average person wakes up twice a night and 29 percent of people who have bad sleep say they wake up at least five times a night. While 37 percent are able to fall back asleep, others spend that time reading (45 percent), watching tv (44 percent), or listening to music (38 percent).

This story first appeared on www.marthastewart.com

(Main and Hero Image Credit: Ridofranz / Getty Images)

© 2021 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved. Licensed from MarthaStewart.com and published with permission of Meredith Corporation. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited.