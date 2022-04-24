8 effective ways to shed postpartum weight

If you’re looking to ways to lost weight post-partum, you’ve come to the right place.

Nothing quite compares to the happiness of holding your snuggly newborn baby. As we cherish motherhood, mothers, too, need special care. Post-pregnancy, a woman undergoes mixed emotions, fluctuations in hormones and changes in her body. Postpartum weight gain becomes one of the biggest challenges.

While some weight during pregnancy is considered healthy, it is advised that new moms should shed their extra kilos and bounce back to their pre-pregnancy weight within 6-12 months after delivery. Otherwise, holding on to weight during the postnatal period can increase the chances of health conditions like heart problems, hypertension and diabetes.

Follow these healthy and effective ways to shed postpartum weight.

Don’t starve yourself

The first thing which comes to one’s mind while planning to lose weight is dieting. However, it doesn’t mean that you need to starve yourself, after all, you need to feed your little one, too. Therefore, the best option is to cut down on empty calories and let junk and preservatives take a back seat. Avoid sugars, sweets, soda, and fast foods. If you’re craving sugar, have it in a healthier form of fruits.

Have nutritious food

Nursing moms crave many random things during their postnatal period. But, try and keep away from unhealthy options and switch to a nutritious diet, including low-fat milk, cheese and yoghurt, which are rich in calcium and are much needed for a new mother. Also, incorporating superfoods in your diet like salmon and trout fishes can help a great deal to lose pregnancy weight.

Breastfeeding is a must

Breastfeeding is a boon for every mother and her child. It is not only healthy for a newborn’s development but also beneficial for the mother. The process can make you lose weight as new mothers can burn up to 500 calories per day while producing milk. However, it is no miracle for weight loss, but it can surely help you shed those extra postpartum kilos.

Stay hydrated

Staying hydrated is the best thing one can do to lose weight. Drinking lots of water will help you beat the scorching heat and make your body burn extra calories. Try and have water before snack time, which will make you feel full and, as a result, will reduce your appetite to eat junk. Apart from this, a nursing mother’s body needs to stay hydrated as breastmilk is 90 percent of water. Therefore, drink up to 16 glasses of water to keep yourself and your baby healthy.

Get on your feet

It’s time to get on your feet and start working out. Well, that certainly doesn’t require you to hit the gym. Take regular walks in the fresh air, which will relieve postpartum stress and energise your body. Begin with 30 minutes at least 5 times in 7 days. Meanwhile, as far as high-intensity workouts are concerned, don’t opt for them before consulting your doctor.

Get proper sleep

Sleeping plays a major role in weight loss. We know it’s almost impossible to have proper sleep with a newborn, but sleeping for 7 hours every day is recommended to function normally. A study named Adequate sleep to improve the treatment of obesity published in the journal CMAJ states that proper amount of sleep plays a big role in losing fat. Therefore, keep away from gadgets and try to sleep with your baby’s bedtime routine.

Don’t skip meals

It’s big no-no to skip meals when you are a nursing mother. Even though you’re trying to lose postpartum weight, skipping meals is not going to help you anyway. Instead, when you choose not to eat food on time, you might get hungry and end up over-eating. This might result in weight gain and other hunger disorders. Also, staying without food can slow down the process of burning calories. Therefore, keep having small portions in regular intervals.

Eat fibre-rich foods

Eating high-fibre meals can slow down your digestion process and reduce the levels of your hunger hormones. As a result, you will feel fuller and your appetite will decrease automatically. This will limit your calorie intake and boost the fat-burning process. Therefore, fibres are highly recommended while losing those extra kilos, and when you’re a new mother trying to shed post-pregnancy weight, healthy grains and greens should top your grocery list.

