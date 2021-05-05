What to do after your first AstraZeneca vaccine dose

Have you signed up for your Covid-19 vaccine yet? According to World Health Organization, vaccines are a critical new tool in the battle against COVID-19.

“It is hugely encouraging to see so many vaccines proving successful and going into development. Working as quickly as they can, scientists from across the world are collaborating and innovating to bring us tests, treatments and vaccines that will collectively save lives and end this pandemic,” it says.

For those who recently signed up for the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine opt-in programme, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, in an official statement issued by Ministry of Health on May 4, says the ministry will constantly monitor the incidence of blood clots with the administration of the vaccine. He also gives an assurance of immediate treatment in the event of such an incident occurring.

Here’s what you should do after getting your AstraZeneca shot:

Constantly monitor your health, and be prepared to have the following symptoms after your shots – fatigue, soreness at the injection site, headache, muscle pain, fever, chills and nausea. Seek immediate treatment if you experience any of the following symptoms between four days and four weeks after being inoculated – severe headache that does not go away with painkillers or gets worse, and if the headache gets worse when lying down or while bending over. Be wary of other symptoms such as unusual headaches accompanied by blurred vision; nausea and vomiting; difficulty speaking; weakness; drowsiness or seizures; small spots on the skin; bruising or bleeding and difficulty breathing; chest pain; swelling in the legs or persistent abdominal pain.

The minister also stated medical practitioners treating cases of AstraZeneca vaccine recipients should investigate whether the individuals had received the vaccine within 30 days before symptoms began. They will then be required to do further examination to confirm whether the symptoms shown are due to blood clots.

The vaccine will be administered to members of the public living in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor from May 5 onwards at designated vaccination centres – Universiti Malaya, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre and Shah Alam Ideal Convention Centre.

If you’re unsure about getting vaccinated, speak to your doctor and do not rely on opinions of unqualified individuals or unverified messages.

(Photo: RF._.studio/Pexels)