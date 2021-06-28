Crystals are a solid materials, each completely unique from the next. Most crystals are made inside the earth during a process called nucleation, when intense heat and pressure cause their molecules to form a three-dimensional lattice structure. Like a blueprint, the structure forces its molecules to take on a stable form by repeatedly building the blueprint, until a crystal is fully formed.

For thousands of years, crystals have been revered for their believed healing qualities. These sacred stones were used in Egyptian, Mayan, Tibetan, Greek, Aztec societies among many other around the world. It’s said that as long ago as 25,000 BCE, stones were used with their understanding of the human relationship to nature for calling in good health, love, and luck.

The modern-day movement of crystals is closely related to the increasing amount of people looking for holistic ways to approach health, mindfulness and spirituality. In the 1970s and 1980s, an IBM scientist named Marcel Vagel invented the liquid display (LCD) and became one of the first to look the claims of crystal healing through a scientific lens. What he found, were connections between the structure of human DNA and the quartz crystal lattice, as well as similarities between the silica composition of quartz crystals and that inside human body.

Though nowhere close to being accepted as Western medicine is, crystal therapy has become popular in the recent years. There are many ways to use crystals for healing, including meditation, jewellery, placing them on your chakra points, and keeping them close to you. If you think crystals could be for you, read about their properties and find out where to buy crystals in Malaysia.

(Image credit: Karolina Grabowska/Pexels)

Where to buy crystals in Malaysia:

@gleamaura



@thehighvibe.co



@myauroracrystals

@mycosmocrystals

@yens_gems

@gemni.my

@ykcrystalgemstone

Rose quartz

Rose quartz. (Image credit: Karolina Grabowska/Pexels)

Rhodochrosite

Rhodochrosite. (Image credit:Benjamin lehman/Unsplash)

Black tourmaline

Black tourmaline. (Image credit: Rob Lavinsky/iRocks.com)

Keywords: Energy clearing, protection, cleansing.

Think of black tourmaline as a bodyguard operating at the highest possible frequency to keep bad vibes away. The crystal works like a sponge by absorbing negative energy around, keeping these energies out of your home, mind, and body. For this reason, it’s a common crystal used for cleansing rituals and removing bad luck.

Jade

Jade. (Image credit: Simon A. Eugster/Wikimedia Commons)

Keywords: Confidence, acceptance, and health.

Jade is most commonly used in its green form, but the crystal also comes in other beautiful shades such as brown, red, purple, and orange. This highly intuitive, feel-good stone is associated with mental wellbeing. It’s said to help you embrace all aspects to your true self and raise your self-esteem — two keys to living wholeheartedly.

Turqouise

(Image credits: Sonia Sevilla/Wikimedia Commons)

Keywords: Communication, truth, self-realisation.

Turquois is closely linked to the throat chakra, used to resonate with truth-telling, and helping you to speak your honest mind. This healing stone is all about peace, encouraging you to break free from burdens and step into your own space where compassion grows. It’s also believed to aid with physical issues related to the throat, like a sore throat or migraine.

Lapis lazuli

(Image credit: gracielazerpaurbina/Pixabay)

Keywords: Authenticity, self-expression, decisiveness.

A great crystal to accompany your journey of self discovery, lapis lazuli is said to show you the magic of your unique inner workings. It’s used to uncover knowledge about the self to help guide you to a place of freedom and living your truth. Physically, the crystal is thought to help boost the immune system, while it promotes a positive shift within for times when you’re feeling sluggish or generally low.

Amethyst

Amethyst. (Image credit: Karolina Grabowska/Pexels)

Keywords: Calming, insight, peace.

This beautiful crystal is used to calm the overactive thinking mind, soothing anxiety and leading you to a more peaceful, serene state of mind. Amethyst purifies the mind, invites in intuition and stabilises mood swings experienced. The kind of crystal you want around for a hectic time (and when you’re having nightmares), amethyst helps to create an environment for spiritual growth.

Citrine

Citrine. (Image credit:Benjamin Lehman/Unsplash)

Keywords: Prosperity, joy, energy.

Citrine is like a balanced, healthy dose of bright, happy energy for when your tank is running on low vibrations. There’s a glow it emits that may remind you of the sun or bright light, a crystal that connects with good vibrations and personal power. There’s a glow of creative energy that comes from Citrine too, making it an amazing gemstone for those who truly feel the need to kickstart their creative heart.

Clear quartz

Clear quartz. (Image credit: Castorly Stock/Pexels)

Keywords: Healing, attraction, manifestation.

Clear quartz is the most popular crystal used for healing. This is because many believe that it holds information, allowing it to amplify energy or any specific intentions you’re working with. The quartz has many clear faces that are associated with memory and concentration. Often, this crystal is used to align and activate all chakras.

Selenite

Selenite. (Image credit: Julian Fong/Flickr)

Keywords: Meditation, purification, spirituality.

Selenite has a deep spiritual significance, rooted in helping you connect to a higher source, thought of as realms beyond the physical space. These crystals are used its wand-like form for conducting energy, which helps to shift energy blocks and cleanse the aura. It is said that selenite is the crystal that can help to open up the powerful crown chakra.

(Main image credit: Castorly Stock/Pexels)