Chopard celebrates 25 years as the official partner to Cannes Film Festival

Chopard has long been an official partner to the Cannes Film Festival since 1998. For the 76th edition of the prestigious event, Chopard was once again right there alongside numerous film actors, directors, and professionals.

As part of this long-standing relationship, Chopard has the privilege of designing all the awards presented by the festival judges at the conclusion of the competition. The Palme d’Or, which was given to Justine Triet’s “Anatomy of a Fall” this year, was created each year in Fairmined-certified ethical gold in accordance with best practises for artisanal gold mining because of the award’s commitment to sustainable luxury and the exceptional skill of its Artisans.

Artisans at the Chopard workshop were also hard at work crafting the Red Carpet Collection designed by creative director Caroline Shcheufele. No fewer than 76 Haute Joaillerie works bearing the theme of “Art” make up the collection, one for each edition of the Festival.

Shcheufele extends the inspiration behind the 2023 Chopard Red Carpet Collection to the Seven Arts. Architecture, sculpture, painting, music, literature, dance, and cinema. Unveiled in the splendid setting of the Palais des Festivals, actresses and actors were invited to select their desired piece to wear on the red carpet as they promote their films in competition.

Art was the focal point of Chopard’s customary grand soirée, which was held on May 23rd and featured several surprises accompanied by dreamy decor. These surprises included Scheufele’s first runway show, which featured 50 couture creations fusing fashion and jewellery crafts, as well as a private concert by English singer Robbie Williams.

The 22nd Trophée Chopard—presented by Godmother of the 2023 Trophée Chopard, Natalie Portman—honoured two up-and-coming actors; “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” actor Daryl McCormack and “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” star Naomi Ackie.

Established in 2001 at Caroline Scheufele’s initiative, being a passionate supporter of the seventh art herself, the Trophée Chopard honours two rising actors in the field of cinema each year in an effort to open up additional opportunities for them and is scheduled on the 76th Cannes Film Festival’s official calendar.

